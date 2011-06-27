  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC S-15
  4. Used 1990 GMC S-15
  5. Used 1990 GMC S-15 Extended Cab
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1990 GMC S-15 Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 1990 S-15
5(0%)4(100%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all S-15s for sale
List Price Estimate
$831 - $1,762
Used S-15 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Great little truck

emmel, 03/09/2007
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I have been driving this truck for the last 2 years. It still has stock clutch that has no problems. I put on larger tires P225 75 R15 than the stock P205. This truck has enough power to tow my smoker craft boat and is very realible on long trips. It's OK on gas.

Report Abuse
Write a review
See all S-15s for sale

Related Used 1990 GMC S-15 Extended Cab info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles