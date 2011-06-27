  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Rally Wagon
  4. Used 1993 GMC Rally Wagon
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1993 GMC Rally Wagon Features & Specs

More about the 1993 Rally Wagon
Overview
See Rally Wagon Inventory
See Rally Wagon Inventory
See Rally Wagon Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V8
Combined MPG151513
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/17 mpg14/17 mpg11/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)308.0/374.0 mi.308.0/374.0 mi.363.0/528.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.0 gal.22.0 gal.33.0 gal.
Combined MPG151513
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque230 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm230 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm290 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l4.3 l5.7 l
Horsepower155 hp @ 4000 rpm155 hp @ 4000 rpm195 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle41.3 ft.nono
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Measurements
Length180.1 in.204.1 in.204.1 in.
Curb weight4248 lbs.nono
Gross weight5600 lbs.nono
Height80.0 in.nono
Maximum payload1071.0 lbs.nono
Wheel base110.0 in.125.0 in.125.0 in.
Width79.1 in.nono
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • White
  • Dark Maple Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Black
  • Gray Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Pastel Blue
  • Light Mesa Brown
  • Radisson Red Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Bahama Blue Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Dark Green Blue Metallic
  • Khaki
  • White
  • Light Mesa Brown
  • Black
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Pastel Blue
  • Radisson Red Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Gray Metallic
  • Dark Green Blue Metallic
  • Bahama Blue Metallic
  • Dark Maple Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Khaki
  • Silver Metallic
  • White
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Radisson Red Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Dark Green Blue Metallic
  • Bahama Blue Metallic
  • Gray Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Maple Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Khaki
  • Light Mesa Brown
  • Pastel Blue
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Bright Red
See Rally Wagon InventorySee Rally Wagon InventorySee Rally Wagon Inventory

Related Used 1993 GMC Rally Wagon info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles