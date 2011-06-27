  1. Home
1993 GMC Rally Wagon Review

Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

A new automatic transmission, dubbed 4L60-E, provides intelligent and smooth gear changes thanks to electronic control. Also added this year is antilock braking for all four wheels.

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
155 hp @ 4000 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1993 GMC Rally Wagon

Used 1993 GMC Rally Wagon Overview

The Used 1993 GMC Rally Wagon is offered in the following submodels: Rally Wagon Van, Rally Wagon Diesel. Available styles include G15 STX 3dr Van, G15 3dr Ext Van, G35 STX 3dr Van, G25 3dr Ext Van, G35 3dr Van, G15 3dr Van, G25 STX 3dr Ext Van, and G35 3dr Ext Van.

