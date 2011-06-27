Used 1999 GMC Jimmy SUV Consumer Reviews
Great engine
I have to admit i have had issues with this vehicle. If you are looking to buy this car find out if the radiator has been replaced. These vehicles used Dexcool 3 when they first came out, it was issues so it will have or will rust out your radiator. I did a few different flushes on mine. I did have to replace the water pump, alternator, starter, and fuel pump. The fuel pump came at about 150,000 mile for me though. Keep and mind the drivers side door has issues, if you find a good body shop they will fix it for about $100. The Engine is awesome has always run like a champ for me considering i used this vehicle to deliver pizza. Overall it is a good buy and a safe SUV. I sold mine for $800 to a friend and it is still running with over 176,000 miles on it. As much as i enjoyed having this vehicle i can't give it 5 stars knowing all that was done to it, luckily for me i have a good mechanic and he doesn't charge an arm and a leg for repairs.
Never left me stranded
I bought my Jimmy in 01. now has 200,000 miles. so far i have replaced the alternator the starter the fuel pump the cooling system with the heater core because of the GM dex cool anti freeze it came with it turns out it actually doesn't last 5 years or 150,000 miles. oh and CV joints all of this in the last few years of ownership and it all didn't happen back to back. It runs like a champ to this day and I get the best gas mileage any SUV has ever seen. all the repairs I made are just what happens with a vehicle that gets driven daily come on people its not a honda take care of your truck do all the upkeep on time. It's easier to fix a used car than pay a new car payment every month.
I recommend a 1999 JIMMY SLE 4-wheel drive!
You should be somewhat mechaniclly inclined if you do your own maintenance.Spark plugs& wires are a challenge. I highly recommend a K&N high flow airfilter,the truck's performance over all improved better than new even with 165,000 miles,it just want's to go! The truck is loaded & everything works.Do a little homework and make sure it has not been abused if you're interested in such a purchase.
Never Another GM Product
I have replaced/repaired transmission, wheel bearing hubs x2, 4wd module, 4 wd switch, heater head, fuel pump, alt, water pump, just to name a few. Kept hoping "this was the last fix." No dice. Rear wiper motor doesn't work but "no mas." Engine has random miss that dealer & independent mechanic can't cure despite replacement of coil, plugs, plug wires. Hey General Motors - Nice paperweight. But count me out forever!
Been a good vehicle
We traded a big Ford van for our Jimmy and it took us a while to be satisfied, but finally decided we had done a good thing. This Jimmy has given us good service with probably just a little over average repairs. We have put probably 60,000 miles on our Jimmy and am now considering getting another vehicle. Since we can no longer buy a Studebaker, I don't really know what we may get. Everything is so expensive today especially for old folks who are on a broken income.
