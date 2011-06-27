Estimated values
1996 GMC Jimmy SLS 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,120
|$2,413
|$3,072
|Clean
|$1,003
|$2,163
|$2,762
|Average
|$770
|$1,662
|$2,143
|Rough
|$538
|$1,162
|$1,524
Estimated values
1996 GMC Jimmy SLS 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,224
|$2,617
|$3,325
|Clean
|$1,097
|$2,345
|$2,990
|Average
|$842
|$1,802
|$2,320
|Rough
|$588
|$1,259
|$1,650
Estimated values
1996 GMC Jimmy 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,002
|$2,180
|$2,780
|Clean
|$898
|$1,954
|$2,500
|Average
|$689
|$1,502
|$1,940
|Rough
|$481
|$1,049
|$1,379
Estimated values
1996 GMC Jimmy SLS 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,187
|$2,569
|$3,274
|Clean
|$1,063
|$2,303
|$2,944
|Average
|$817
|$1,770
|$2,284
|Rough
|$570
|$1,237
|$1,624
Estimated values
1996 GMC Jimmy SL 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$983
|$2,010
|$2,532
|Clean
|$881
|$1,802
|$2,277
|Average
|$677
|$1,385
|$1,766
|Rough
|$472
|$968
|$1,256
Estimated values
1996 GMC Jimmy SLT 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$995
|$2,140
|$2,723
|Clean
|$892
|$1,918
|$2,448
|Average
|$685
|$1,474
|$1,900
|Rough
|$478
|$1,030
|$1,351
Estimated values
1996 GMC Jimmy SLT 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,399
|$2,195
|$2,592
|Clean
|$1,253
|$1,967
|$2,331
|Average
|$963
|$1,512
|$1,808
|Rough
|$672
|$1,057
|$1,286
Estimated values
1996 GMC Jimmy SLS 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$891
|$1,741
|$2,172
|Clean
|$799
|$1,561
|$1,953
|Average
|$613
|$1,199
|$1,515
|Rough
|$428
|$838
|$1,078
Estimated values
1996 GMC Jimmy 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$989
|$2,158
|$2,752
|Clean
|$886
|$1,934
|$2,475
|Average
|$681
|$1,486
|$1,920
|Rough
|$475
|$1,039
|$1,366
Estimated values
1996 GMC Jimmy 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$910
|$2,000
|$2,555
|Clean
|$815
|$1,793
|$2,298
|Average
|$626
|$1,378
|$1,783
|Rough
|$437
|$963
|$1,268
Estimated values
1996 GMC Jimmy SLE 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$881
|$1,732
|$2,165
|Clean
|$790
|$1,553
|$1,946
|Average
|$606
|$1,193
|$1,510
|Rough
|$423
|$834
|$1,074
Estimated values
1996 GMC Jimmy SL 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$905
|$1,866
|$2,355
|Clean
|$811
|$1,673
|$2,118
|Average
|$623
|$1,285
|$1,643
|Rough
|$435
|$898
|$1,169
Estimated values
1996 GMC Jimmy SL 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$884
|$1,750
|$2,189
|Clean
|$792
|$1,568
|$1,968
|Average
|$608
|$1,205
|$1,527
|Rough
|$424
|$842
|$1,086
Estimated values
1996 GMC Jimmy 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,094
|$2,361
|$3,007
|Clean
|$980
|$2,116
|$2,704
|Average
|$753
|$1,626
|$2,098
|Rough
|$525
|$1,136
|$1,492
Estimated values
1996 GMC Jimmy SLE 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,408
|$2,128
|$2,485
|Clean
|$1,261
|$1,907
|$2,235
|Average
|$969
|$1,466
|$1,734
|Rough
|$676
|$1,024
|$1,233
Estimated values
1996 GMC Jimmy SL 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,162
|$1,964
|$2,367
|Clean
|$1,041
|$1,761
|$2,128
|Average
|$800
|$1,353
|$1,651
|Rough
|$558
|$945
|$1,174