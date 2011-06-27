  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Jimmy
  4. Used 1996 GMC Jimmy
  5. Appraisal value

1996 GMC Jimmy Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
1996 GMC Jimmy SLS 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,120$2,413$3,072
Clean$1,003$2,163$2,762
Average$770$1,662$2,143
Rough$538$1,162$1,524
Sell my 1996 GMC Jimmy with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Jimmy near you
Estimated values
1996 GMC Jimmy SLS 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,224$2,617$3,325
Clean$1,097$2,345$2,990
Average$842$1,802$2,320
Rough$588$1,259$1,650
Sell my 1996 GMC Jimmy with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Jimmy near you
Estimated values
1996 GMC Jimmy 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,002$2,180$2,780
Clean$898$1,954$2,500
Average$689$1,502$1,940
Rough$481$1,049$1,379
Sell my 1996 GMC Jimmy with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Jimmy near you
Estimated values
1996 GMC Jimmy SLS 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,187$2,569$3,274
Clean$1,063$2,303$2,944
Average$817$1,770$2,284
Rough$570$1,237$1,624
Sell my 1996 GMC Jimmy with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Jimmy near you
Estimated values
1996 GMC Jimmy SL 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$983$2,010$2,532
Clean$881$1,802$2,277
Average$677$1,385$1,766
Rough$472$968$1,256
Sell my 1996 GMC Jimmy with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Jimmy near you
Estimated values
1996 GMC Jimmy SLT 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$995$2,140$2,723
Clean$892$1,918$2,448
Average$685$1,474$1,900
Rough$478$1,030$1,351
Sell my 1996 GMC Jimmy with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Jimmy near you
Estimated values
1996 GMC Jimmy SLT 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,399$2,195$2,592
Clean$1,253$1,967$2,331
Average$963$1,512$1,808
Rough$672$1,057$1,286
Sell my 1996 GMC Jimmy with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Jimmy near you
Estimated values
1996 GMC Jimmy SLS 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$891$1,741$2,172
Clean$799$1,561$1,953
Average$613$1,199$1,515
Rough$428$838$1,078
Sell my 1996 GMC Jimmy with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Jimmy near you
Estimated values
1996 GMC Jimmy 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$989$2,158$2,752
Clean$886$1,934$2,475
Average$681$1,486$1,920
Rough$475$1,039$1,366
Sell my 1996 GMC Jimmy with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Jimmy near you
Estimated values
1996 GMC Jimmy 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$910$2,000$2,555
Clean$815$1,793$2,298
Average$626$1,378$1,783
Rough$437$963$1,268
Sell my 1996 GMC Jimmy with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Jimmy near you
Estimated values
1996 GMC Jimmy SLE 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$881$1,732$2,165
Clean$790$1,553$1,946
Average$606$1,193$1,510
Rough$423$834$1,074
Sell my 1996 GMC Jimmy with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Jimmy near you
Estimated values
1996 GMC Jimmy SL 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$905$1,866$2,355
Clean$811$1,673$2,118
Average$623$1,285$1,643
Rough$435$898$1,169
Sell my 1996 GMC Jimmy with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Jimmy near you
Estimated values
1996 GMC Jimmy SL 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$884$1,750$2,189
Clean$792$1,568$1,968
Average$608$1,205$1,527
Rough$424$842$1,086
Sell my 1996 GMC Jimmy with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Jimmy near you
Estimated values
1996 GMC Jimmy 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,094$2,361$3,007
Clean$980$2,116$2,704
Average$753$1,626$2,098
Rough$525$1,136$1,492
Sell my 1996 GMC Jimmy with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Jimmy near you
Estimated values
1996 GMC Jimmy SLE 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,408$2,128$2,485
Clean$1,261$1,907$2,235
Average$969$1,466$1,734
Rough$676$1,024$1,233
Sell my 1996 GMC Jimmy with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Jimmy near you
Estimated values
1996 GMC Jimmy SL 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,162$1,964$2,367
Clean$1,041$1,761$2,128
Average$800$1,353$1,651
Rough$558$945$1,174
Sell my 1996 GMC Jimmy with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Jimmy near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1996 GMC Jimmy on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1996 GMC Jimmy with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $792 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,568 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a GMC Jimmy is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1996 GMC Jimmy with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $792 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,568 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 1996 GMC Jimmy, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 1996 GMC Jimmy with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $792 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,568 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1996 GMC Jimmy. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1996 GMC Jimmy and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 1996 GMC Jimmy ranges from $424 to $2,189, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 1996 GMC Jimmy is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.