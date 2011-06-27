Used 1996 GMC Jimmy for Sale Near Me
- $2,495
1997 GMC Jimmy SLS Sport256,600 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Perry Morgan Express - Livermore / California
1997 GMC Jimmy SLE 4 Wheel Drive, 4.3 Liter V6, Automatic Transmission, Air Conditioning, Alloy Wheels, 4 Wheel ABS Brakes, Power Windows And Door Locks, Power Seat, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Roof Rack, Privacy Glass, Towing Package, Stereo CD, Runs And Drives Great, Only $2695 plus tax, license, Documentation and smog. Clean title. 925-455-6666 Over 1/4 mile of vehicles for sale!!!! That's over 60 cars. Prices starting at $1995. Financing Available, Good Credit, Bad Credit, Our Bank Works With Everyone, Let Them Help You Build your Credit! All You Need Is The Down Payment And Proof Of Income. Se Habla Espanol. Financiamiento Disponible. Visit our web site at WWW.perrymorganexpress.com . 10% Discount For CA$H!! 925-455-6666
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 8 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 GMC Jimmy SLS Sport with AWD/4WD, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKDT13W1V2500926
Stock: 500926
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-15-2019
- New Listing$2,799
1997 GMC Jimmy SLS Sport114,720 milesDelivery available*
Moran Chevrolet - Clinton Township / Michigan
SOLD AS IS!, ABS brakes, Rear Window Convenience Package. 4WD
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 GMC Jimmy SLS Sport with AWD/4WD, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKCT18W0VK514661
Stock: CL57772A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- $4,400
1994 GMC Jimmy undefined161,679 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Fiat of Spokane - Spokane / Washington
Jimmy trim. JUST REPRICED FROM $4,995, FUEL EFFICIENT 22 MPG Hwy/16 MPG City! CLICK NOW! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: 4x4, 4-Wheel ABS, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes. AFFORDABLE: Reduced from $4,995. WHO WE ARE: If you're in the market for a new or used car, you've come to the right place. The staff at Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM of Spokane is committed to helping you find the right vehicle for your needs. What's more, they're also dedicated to helping you maintain it long after you drive it home for the first time. Plus sales tax, title and license. A negotiable documentary service fee up to $150 may be added. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1994 GMC Jimmy with AWD/4WD, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKDT13W8R2514117
Stock: 7280D
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- $1,599
1999 GMC Jimmy SLE169,859 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Midwest Auto Store - Florence / Kentucky
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 8 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 GMC Jimmy SLE with AWD/4WD, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKDT13W9X2552548
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,987
2000 GMC Jimmy Diamond Edition174,056 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Elk Mountain Motors - East Helena / Montana
If you are looking for a nice vehicle at a fair price please give us an opportunity to earn your business. We have been in Helena for almost 20 years for a reason. We treat you professionally and with pressure. You will not be disappointed. Trades welcome and financing available. Call email or text for additional information. 406-495-1890
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 GMC Jimmy Diamond Edition with AWD/4WD, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKDT13WXY2202444
Stock: 202444
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$2,500
2000 GMC Jimmy Diamond Edition120,000 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
S & H Motor Sales - Elkhart / Indiana
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 4WD. Onyx Black 2000 GMC Jimmy Envoy 4WD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Vortec 4.3L V6 SFIAt S & H we pride ourselves on our OUTSTANDING CUSTOMER SERVICE, our TRANSPARENT SALES PROCESS and our ROCK BOTTOM PRICES! Recent Arrival! Odometer is 28916 miles below market average!At S&H all of our vehicles are new car dealer trade-ins, lease cars or purchased locally from private owners. We also have a full service repair shop that inspects every vehicle we sell. When you buy from S&H you get much more than a great pre-owned vehicle at a rock bottom price, you also get make a friend in the car business!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 GMC Jimmy Diamond Edition with AWD/4WD, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKDT13W0Y2373977
Stock: 20638
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- $3,000
2000 GMC Jimmy SLE155,398 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Massa Auto Sales - Denver / Colorado
Cash Clearance Vehicle! Buy it right. SAVE BIG $$$ Take a look at this affordable 2000 GMC Jimmy for the family! This fun to drive vehicle is V6, 3.4L, 4WD, automatic and ready for a new owner. Come on down to our 7801 W Colfax Ave, Lakewod location today to test drive and make an offer on your next vehicle. We are family owned and operated business for over 25 years with multiple locations across Colorado. Let's help you with your next vehicle purchase.Vehicle is at our Lakewood Location 303-238-0592.Vehicle is at our Lakewood Location 303-238-0592.Cash Clearance Vehicle! Buy it right. SAVE BIG $$$
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 GMC Jimmy SLE with AWD/4WD, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKDT13W2Y2266591
Stock: c049244
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-18-2019
- $2,249
2000 GMC Jimmy SLS Convenience173,615 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Jason Lewis Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Sparta / Tennessee
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 GMC Jimmy SLS Convenience with 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKCS18W4YK211034
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$3,500
2001 GMC Jimmy SLS167,939 milesDelivery available*
Evansville Mazda - Evansville / Indiana
Recent Arrival! 2001 GMC Jimmy SLS Base Pewter MetallicRECENT TRADE IN, FOUR WHEEL DRIVE 4WD, 2D Sport Utility, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, 4WD. 4WD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Vortec 4.3L V6 SFI
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 GMC Jimmy SLS with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKCT18W91K175134
Stock: M530A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020