Perry Morgan Express - Livermore / California

1997 GMC Jimmy SLE 4 Wheel Drive, 4.3 Liter V6, Automatic Transmission, Air Conditioning, Alloy Wheels, 4 Wheel ABS Brakes, Power Windows And Door Locks, Power Seat, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Roof Rack, Privacy Glass, Towing Package, Stereo CD, Runs And Drives Great, Only $2695 plus tax, license, Documentation and smog. Clean title. 925-455-6666 Over 1/4 mile of vehicles for sale!!!! That's over 60 cars. Prices starting at $1995. Financing Available, Good Credit, Bad Credit, Our Bank Works With Everyone, Let Them Help You Build your Credit! All You Need Is The Down Payment And Proof Of Income. Se Habla Espanol. Financiamiento Disponible. Visit our web site at WWW.perrymorganexpress.com . 10% Discount For CA$H!! 925-455-6666

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 8 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 1997 GMC Jimmy SLS Sport with AWD/4WD, 5000lb Towing Capacity .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 20 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GKDT13W1V2500926

Stock: 500926

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 03-15-2019