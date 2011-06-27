  1. Home
Used 1990 GMC Jimmy Features & Specs

Overview
See Jimmy Inventory
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission4-speed manual4-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV8V8
Combined MPG1212
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed manual4-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/13 mpg11/13 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)341.0/403.0 mi.341.0/403.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity31.0 gal.31.0 gal.
Combined MPG1212
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque300 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm300 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l5.7 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 4000 rpm210 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle39.4 ft.39.4 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersV8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Measurements
Length184.8 in.184.8 in.
Curb weight4381 lbs.4381 lbs.
Gross weight6100 lbs.6100 lbs.
Height73.8 in.73.8 in.
Wheel base106.5 in.106.5 in.
Width79.6 in.79.6 in.
