Used 2016 GMC Canyon Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

Base Model Canyon 4X4 Extended Cab 6cyl 300+HP Chuck , 03/14/2016 SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful What a great little truck! The interior is excellent and the exterior is stylish! I ordered the Base Model with vinyl seats (no extra charge) V-6 and 4WD. I also have the basic radio and no carpeting. It's a truck! It hauls, pulls and handles great on or off road. Great value if you stick to the basics! No on star, no computer screen, no crappy cloth seats and no carpet. If you are looking for a TRUCK, build your own using the GMC build your own tool. You'll be surprised what the base model has to offer! 2 YRS free maintenance + 5 YR / 100,000 MI extended warranty. All of this for UNDER $30,000! Compare with Tacoma, Frontier and Colorado, the Canyon has way more options and is not over priced. @30,000 miles, everything is still great with this truck. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

One Poor Truck mllambert@bellsouth.net , 08/24/2016 SLE 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) 14 of 16 people found this review helpful Some of these vehicles have issues knowing when to shift. I have had this truck back to the dealer countless times for this issue. I have even had the region service tech work on the truck twice. The story is the same "it is a characteristic of this model" what a very poor excuse for GMC. They have no idea what they need to do to fix this. I have complained to GM as well as the dealership and NO ONE does anything. I am a very regular buyer of GM vehicles. one every 16-24 month's. After this experience I will never own another GM vehicle again or work with the dealership. Thankfully I leased the thing so I can walk away in 36 mo. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

at least 1 problem Gerald Schmidt , 02/12/2017 SL 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6M) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful In really cold weather, I have had my power steering quit working. It happened to me twice. I shut the vehicle off, went in the store to purchase a few items, came back and started the vehicle. The steering was almost impossible, it also had a message to have the power steering serviced. I shut the vehicle off, restarted, and it was fine again. Kind of frightening to think if your steering went out while driving at high speed, eh? One more thing; I was getting 26mpg, but when cold weather hit, it dropped to 19mpg, which really sucks.... Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

OK truck that misses the mark Kevin , 12/13/2017 SLE 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) 6 of 7 people found this review helpful Overall this truck gets kudos for good ride quality and low noise levels. However, the 2.5L 4Cyl. doesn't belong in this vehicle. The gas mileage is horrible. I have averaged just a tick under 19MPG in 28K miles of driving. I've owned full size trucks with V-8 motors that deliver almost the same economy. In the city, this truck barely delivers 17. There is a persistent sound of rushing water near the heater core when the truck is cold, a problem GM cannot fix. The transmission hunts for gears at the slightest incline on the highway. The transmission will slip from 3rd to 4th gear on occasion and it gets confused when driving in traffic and will make abrupt downshifts. The steering wanders and the truck veers at the slightest inputs on the highway. The light switch and 4wd drive switch are located out of view and are blocked by the steering wheel. The cruise control light is in the area between 65-75 MPH on the speedometer and gets blocked by the needle. The radio display goes dark sometimes for no reason and other times shows a distracted driving warning at random. The On Star system randomly tells me the car is equipped with On Star. The engine stumbles at idle like it has a misfire. The truck has developed a persistent squeaking coming from the rear suspension and a clicking noise at low speeds from the front. As this truck is again, more rattles are also developing in the interior. The front seats become uncomfortable after about an hour of driving. The rear seats are utterly useless, they should have at least put a bench seat in the rear so you can sit sideways. The truck is equipped with a power seat, auto headlights, bluetooth, power window/locks, rear defrost, cruise, back up camera, etc., but GM in their brilliancy doesn't offer power mirrors with this package and they continually wiggle out of adjustment. Yes, that's a lot of complaining. I will say, it offers a much better ride than a Tacoma and has never broken down but there are too many bugs in this car to consider it again, especially with a $32,000 sticker price. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse