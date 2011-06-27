Used 2007 GMC Canyon Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

So far so good Chris , 01/17/2007 22 of 22 people found this review helpful Overall an excellent vehicle. Very fun to drive. I expected a little bit better gas mileage given the 5 cyl. only getting 19 MPG, same as my full size truck got! interior comfortable front seat, wish the passager side seat had the lumbar support like the driver. The interior could have used some courtesy lighting for at night, can't find anything in the dark without having to turn on the dome light. Given the size of the competitors small trucks GM could have given the crew cab a longer bed than the 5 feet. I wish the rear seats had just a little more angle to the backs of the seats just a few degrees too vertical. Overall nice quiet ride. i would reccomend to others Report Abuse

Best deal available DJS , 04/29/2008 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I bought my SLE Crewcab, 5 cyl., auto, 4x4 last August, worked it hard this past record snowfall winter. The 4wd and locking rearend made it unstoppable. The truck listed at $25.6K, after rebates, dealing, and GM points, paid $18.5K before tax. This was about $10K less than Toyota or Nissan. I do mainly city driving, short trips, only 3-4K miles/year, so mpg is not a great concern. I am not surprised that it wasn't hitting the epa ratings considering the few miles on the truck, short trips, cold weather, and use of 4wd. Report Abuse

Buy a Dodge Keith A. Marsh , 04/26/2017 SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 5cyl 4A) 2 of 4 people found this review helpful I have owned this truck for 10 years ! In that ten years I have put only 48k miles on it. the following has happen in that 10 years: factory tire blow out requiring rear fender replace, 2 times the wiring for the heater/AC blower burned up, 3 times the brake light switch had to be replaced, the third brake light leaked and my cabin flooded requiring cabin to be gutted and dried out for 2 weeks, had to have 2 tire air senors replaced, freash air cabin air on heater/AC stop working, window washer pump stop working, windshield molding and inside door panel cracking from sun, and now the big money items have started! My ABS went out and needed the whole left front wheel hub assby. replaced!!! I have owned GM's since 1974 and have watch them get worse the whole time. This 2007 GMC Canyon SLE is the last GM made car or truck I will buy !!!! Keith A. Marsh Slidell LA. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Very, very basic Semi-satisfied , 02/08/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Good truck but very basic. Drive daily commute to work of 60 miles round-trip. Comfort is minimal compared to Ford Sport-Trac. Wide stance gives stable ride but very noisy inside. Needs better sound- proofing and door gaskets. Hard to see ignition key due to big steering wheel center. Hard to find and connect to the power outlets beneath the dash. Needs interior storage behind seats and read seat headrests block vision out back window. Report Abuse