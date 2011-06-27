Used 2006 GMC Canyon Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

My Canyon gmc_man9 , 02/24/2007 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I went from regular cab Sierra to the extended cab Canyon. At first I wasn't a happy guy, but this truck will grow on you. I put a bug guard and a soft tonneau cover on my silver Canyon. Do I get the compliments. I get 21 MPG around town with the 4 CYL. I have friends who have extended cab Ford Rangers and it seems as if the Canyon is more roomy. Have owned many vehicles since I started driving, my Canyon by far has to be my favorite. Report Abuse

I can't beleive I bought another GM bad decision , 10/03/2005 4 of 6 people found this review helpful The build quality is horrendous! The doors do not seal and have no adjustment and are bend to fit. The seat material is garbage and already shows heavy wear at 12k miles. The a/c does not cool in traffic. Alignment was way off. Rear main seal seeps, power window go up crooked, no ash tray. The arm rest on the door is very hard and elbow gets sore after an hour on the interstate. There's trash in the paint, and vehicle was delivered to me with known defective tires and on and on and on. Report Abuse

Canyon Review diatribe , 04/01/2006 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I purchased this truck for use in my courier business and have been very pleased with it so far. The interior comfort is good, however, it would be nice if the seats would recline backwards. I think they don't because it's an extended cab, however, that would be a nice feature. Exterior styling is head-turning everywhere I go. I have a Silver Birch model with and A.R.E. Cab High cap and get many compliments. Excelllent fuel economy. Pure highway driving between 60 & 65 MPH, on cruise control with automatic, result in 24- 26 MPG. A highway/city mix, still results in over 20 MPG. Pizza delivery driving, however, results in about 11 to 13 MPG. Truck is rated 13 city, 17 hwy. Report Abuse

poor truck Rev , 12/15/2007 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Must be the cheapest designed, and poorly built truck...EVER! I wish I had looked more closely. I will go back to a foreign model. It's too bad. The U.S. better get it's quality control up. It's horrible. Everything about this truck...just spells 'CHEAP' at your expense!!!! They must be laughing all the way. Report Abuse