Estimated values
2019 Genesis G90 Ultimate 4dr Sedan AWD (5.0L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$49,699
|$53,604
|$58,395
|Clean
|$48,727
|$52,560
|$57,258
|Average
|$46,783
|$50,473
|$54,983
|Rough
|$44,839
|$48,386
|$52,708
Estimated values
2019 Genesis G90 Ultimate 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$48,768
|$52,926
|$58,028
|Clean
|$47,814
|$51,896
|$56,898
|Average
|$45,906
|$49,835
|$54,637
|Rough
|$43,999
|$47,774
|$52,377
Estimated values
2019 Genesis G90 Premium 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$44,298
|$48,075
|$52,710
|Clean
|$43,431
|$47,139
|$51,683
|Average
|$41,699
|$45,267
|$49,630
|Rough
|$39,966
|$43,395
|$47,576
Estimated values
2019 Genesis G90 Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$45,231
|$49,088
|$53,820
|Clean
|$44,346
|$48,132
|$52,772
|Average
|$42,577
|$46,220
|$50,675
|Rough
|$40,808
|$44,309
|$48,579