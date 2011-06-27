Estimated values
2008 GMC Canyon SLE 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,858
|$6,829
|$7,932
|Clean
|$4,532
|$6,360
|$7,373
|Average
|$3,880
|$5,422
|$6,253
|Rough
|$3,228
|$4,484
|$5,133
Estimated values
2008 GMC Canyon Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,791
|$3,337
|$3,649
|Clean
|$2,604
|$3,108
|$3,392
|Average
|$2,229
|$2,650
|$2,876
|Rough
|$1,854
|$2,191
|$2,361
Estimated values
2008 GMC Canyon Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,754
|$4,976
|$5,663
|Clean
|$3,502
|$4,634
|$5,263
|Average
|$2,998
|$3,951
|$4,464
|Rough
|$2,494
|$3,267
|$3,664
Estimated values
2008 GMC Canyon SL 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,791
|$5,097
|$5,830
|Clean
|$3,536
|$4,747
|$5,419
|Average
|$3,027
|$4,047
|$4,596
|Rough
|$2,518
|$3,347
|$3,773
Estimated values
2008 GMC Canyon SLE 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,814
|$5,244
|$6,047
|Clean
|$3,558
|$4,884
|$5,621
|Average
|$3,046
|$4,164
|$4,767
|Rough
|$2,534
|$3,444
|$3,913
Estimated values
2008 GMC Canyon SL 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,531
|$5,906
|$6,682
|Clean
|$4,227
|$5,501
|$6,210
|Average
|$3,619
|$4,689
|$5,267
|Rough
|$3,011
|$3,878
|$4,324
Estimated values
2008 GMC Canyon SLE 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,024
|$5,920
|$6,979
|Clean
|$3,753
|$5,513
|$6,487
|Average
|$3,213
|$4,700
|$5,502
|Rough
|$2,673
|$3,887
|$4,516
Estimated values
2008 GMC Canyon SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 5cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,642
|$7,789
|$8,992
|Clean
|$5,263
|$7,254
|$8,357
|Average
|$4,506
|$6,184
|$7,088
|Rough
|$3,749
|$5,114
|$5,819
Estimated values
2008 GMC Canyon SL 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,070
|$6,626
|$7,502
|Clean
|$4,730
|$6,171
|$6,972
|Average
|$4,049
|$5,261
|$5,913
|Rough
|$3,369
|$4,351
|$4,855
Estimated values
2008 GMC Canyon Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,883
|$5,586
|$6,540
|Clean
|$3,623
|$5,203
|$6,078
|Average
|$3,101
|$4,435
|$5,155
|Rough
|$2,580
|$3,668
|$4,232
Estimated values
2008 GMC Canyon Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,096
|$4,662
|$5,536
|Clean
|$2,888
|$4,342
|$5,146
|Average
|$2,473
|$3,702
|$4,364
|Rough
|$2,057
|$3,061
|$3,583
Estimated values
2008 GMC Canyon SLE 4dr Crew Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,798
|$6,776
|$7,884
|Clean
|$4,476
|$6,311
|$7,328
|Average
|$3,831
|$5,380
|$6,215
|Rough
|$3,187
|$4,449
|$5,102
Estimated values
2008 GMC Canyon SL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,418
|$6,351
|$6,886
|Clean
|$5,054
|$5,914
|$6,400
|Average
|$4,327
|$5,042
|$5,428
|Rough
|$3,600
|$4,170
|$4,456
Estimated values
2008 GMC Canyon SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,134
|$5,444
|$6,183
|Clean
|$3,856
|$5,070
|$5,746
|Average
|$3,301
|$4,323
|$4,874
|Rough
|$2,747
|$3,575
|$4,001