2008 GMC Canyon Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2008 GMC Canyon SLE 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,858$6,829$7,932
Clean$4,532$6,360$7,373
Average$3,880$5,422$6,253
Rough$3,228$4,484$5,133
2008 GMC Canyon Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,791$3,337$3,649
Clean$2,604$3,108$3,392
Average$2,229$2,650$2,876
Rough$1,854$2,191$2,361
2008 GMC Canyon Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,754$4,976$5,663
Clean$3,502$4,634$5,263
Average$2,998$3,951$4,464
Rough$2,494$3,267$3,664
2008 GMC Canyon SL 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,791$5,097$5,830
Clean$3,536$4,747$5,419
Average$3,027$4,047$4,596
Rough$2,518$3,347$3,773
2008 GMC Canyon SLE 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,814$5,244$6,047
Clean$3,558$4,884$5,621
Average$3,046$4,164$4,767
Rough$2,534$3,444$3,913
2008 GMC Canyon SL 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,531$5,906$6,682
Clean$4,227$5,501$6,210
Average$3,619$4,689$5,267
Rough$3,011$3,878$4,324
2008 GMC Canyon SLE 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,024$5,920$6,979
Clean$3,753$5,513$6,487
Average$3,213$4,700$5,502
Rough$2,673$3,887$4,516
2008 GMC Canyon SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 5cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,642$7,789$8,992
Clean$5,263$7,254$8,357
Average$4,506$6,184$7,088
Rough$3,749$5,114$5,819
2008 GMC Canyon SL 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,070$6,626$7,502
Clean$4,730$6,171$6,972
Average$4,049$5,261$5,913
Rough$3,369$4,351$4,855
2008 GMC Canyon Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,883$5,586$6,540
Clean$3,623$5,203$6,078
Average$3,101$4,435$5,155
Rough$2,580$3,668$4,232
2008 GMC Canyon Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,096$4,662$5,536
Clean$2,888$4,342$5,146
Average$2,473$3,702$4,364
Rough$2,057$3,061$3,583
2008 GMC Canyon SLE 4dr Crew Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,798$6,776$7,884
Clean$4,476$6,311$7,328
Average$3,831$5,380$6,215
Rough$3,187$4,449$5,102
2008 GMC Canyon SL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,418$6,351$6,886
Clean$5,054$5,914$6,400
Average$4,327$5,042$5,428
Rough$3,600$4,170$4,456
2008 GMC Canyon SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,134$5,444$6,183
Clean$3,856$5,070$5,746
Average$3,301$4,323$4,874
Rough$2,747$3,575$4,001
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2008 GMC Canyon on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2008 GMC Canyon with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,888 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,342 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a GMC Canyon is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2008 GMC Canyon with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,888 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,342 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2008 GMC Canyon, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2008 GMC Canyon with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,888 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,342 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2008 GMC Canyon. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2008 GMC Canyon and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2008 GMC Canyon ranges from $2,057 to $5,536, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2008 GMC Canyon is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.