Estimated values
1998 Ford Windstar 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$717
|$1,331
|$1,637
|Clean
|$654
|$1,213
|$1,498
|Average
|$527
|$978
|$1,221
|Rough
|$400
|$743
|$944
Estimated values
1998 Ford Windstar Limited 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,153
|$2,135
|$2,626
|Clean
|$1,051
|$1,946
|$2,403
|Average
|$848
|$1,569
|$1,959
|Rough
|$644
|$1,192
|$1,514
Estimated values
1998 Ford Windstar GL 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$752
|$1,393
|$1,714
|Clean
|$686
|$1,270
|$1,569
|Average
|$553
|$1,024
|$1,279
|Rough
|$420
|$778
|$989
Estimated values
1998 Ford Windstar LX 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$946
|$1,712
|$2,095
|Clean
|$862
|$1,561
|$1,918
|Average
|$695
|$1,258
|$1,563
|Rough
|$528
|$956
|$1,208