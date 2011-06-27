  1. Home
Estimated values
2019 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,996$18,057$20,621
Clean$15,730$17,758$20,267
Average$15,198$17,160$19,560
Rough$14,666$16,562$18,853
Estimated values
2019 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors SWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,881$18,896$21,404
Clean$16,600$18,583$21,037
Average$16,038$17,957$20,303
Rough$15,477$17,331$19,569
Estimated values
2019 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate SWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,159$17,088$19,486
Clean$14,907$16,805$19,151
Average$14,403$16,239$18,483
Rough$13,899$15,673$17,815
Estimated values
2019 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,216$18,545$21,437
Clean$15,946$18,238$21,070
Average$15,406$17,624$20,334
Rough$14,867$17,010$19,599
Estimated values
2019 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,181$19,303$21,944
Clean$16,895$18,983$21,567
Average$16,324$18,344$20,815
Rough$15,752$17,705$20,062
Estimated values
2019 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors SWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,075$18,251$20,956
Clean$15,807$17,949$20,596
Average$15,273$17,345$19,878
Rough$14,738$16,740$19,159
Estimated values
2019 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate SWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,539$18,606$21,178
Clean$16,264$18,298$20,815
Average$15,714$17,682$20,088
Rough$15,163$17,066$19,362
Estimated values
2019 Ford Transit Connect Wagon Titanium LWB 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,926$22,087$24,784
Clean$19,594$21,722$24,359
Average$18,931$20,990$23,509
Rough$18,268$20,259$22,659
Estimated values
2019 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate SWB (1.5L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,059$19,089$21,618
Clean$16,775$18,773$21,247
Average$16,207$18,141$20,506
Rough$15,640$17,508$19,764
Estimated values
2019 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,312$18,474$21,163
Clean$16,040$18,168$20,800
Average$15,498$17,556$20,074
Rough$14,955$16,945$19,348
Estimated values
2019 Ford Transit Connect Wagon Titanium SWB 4dr Minivan (1.5L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,043$21,168$23,815
Clean$18,726$20,817$23,407
Average$18,093$20,116$22,590
Rough$17,459$19,415$21,773
Estimated values
2019 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,503$18,702$21,437
Clean$16,228$18,393$21,070
Average$15,679$17,773$20,334
Rough$15,130$17,154$19,599
Estimated values
2019 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,535$18,783$21,578
Clean$16,259$18,472$21,208
Average$15,709$17,850$20,468
Rough$15,159$17,228$19,728
Estimated values
2019 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,702$19,882$22,593
Clean$17,408$19,552$22,206
Average$16,819$18,894$21,431
Rough$16,230$18,236$20,656
Estimated values
2019 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,415$19,595$22,306
Clean$17,125$19,270$21,923
Average$16,546$18,621$21,158
Rough$15,966$17,972$20,393
Estimated values
2019 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors SWB (1.5L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,310$19,459$22,133
Clean$17,022$19,137$21,753
Average$16,446$18,492$20,994
Rough$15,870$17,848$20,235
FAQ

