Estimated values
2019 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,996
|$18,057
|$20,621
|Clean
|$15,730
|$17,758
|$20,267
|Average
|$15,198
|$17,160
|$19,560
|Rough
|$14,666
|$16,562
|$18,853
Estimated values
2019 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors SWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,881
|$18,896
|$21,404
|Clean
|$16,600
|$18,583
|$21,037
|Average
|$16,038
|$17,957
|$20,303
|Rough
|$15,477
|$17,331
|$19,569
Estimated values
2019 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate SWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,159
|$17,088
|$19,486
|Clean
|$14,907
|$16,805
|$19,151
|Average
|$14,403
|$16,239
|$18,483
|Rough
|$13,899
|$15,673
|$17,815
Estimated values
2019 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,216
|$18,545
|$21,437
|Clean
|$15,946
|$18,238
|$21,070
|Average
|$15,406
|$17,624
|$20,334
|Rough
|$14,867
|$17,010
|$19,599
Estimated values
2019 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,181
|$19,303
|$21,944
|Clean
|$16,895
|$18,983
|$21,567
|Average
|$16,324
|$18,344
|$20,815
|Rough
|$15,752
|$17,705
|$20,062
Estimated values
2019 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors SWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,075
|$18,251
|$20,956
|Clean
|$15,807
|$17,949
|$20,596
|Average
|$15,273
|$17,345
|$19,878
|Rough
|$14,738
|$16,740
|$19,159
Estimated values
2019 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate SWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,539
|$18,606
|$21,178
|Clean
|$16,264
|$18,298
|$20,815
|Average
|$15,714
|$17,682
|$20,088
|Rough
|$15,163
|$17,066
|$19,362
Estimated values
2019 Ford Transit Connect Wagon Titanium LWB 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,926
|$22,087
|$24,784
|Clean
|$19,594
|$21,722
|$24,359
|Average
|$18,931
|$20,990
|$23,509
|Rough
|$18,268
|$20,259
|$22,659
Estimated values
2019 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate SWB (1.5L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,059
|$19,089
|$21,618
|Clean
|$16,775
|$18,773
|$21,247
|Average
|$16,207
|$18,141
|$20,506
|Rough
|$15,640
|$17,508
|$19,764
Estimated values
2019 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,312
|$18,474
|$21,163
|Clean
|$16,040
|$18,168
|$20,800
|Average
|$15,498
|$17,556
|$20,074
|Rough
|$14,955
|$16,945
|$19,348
Estimated values
2019 Ford Transit Connect Wagon Titanium SWB 4dr Minivan (1.5L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,043
|$21,168
|$23,815
|Clean
|$18,726
|$20,817
|$23,407
|Average
|$18,093
|$20,116
|$22,590
|Rough
|$17,459
|$19,415
|$21,773
Estimated values
2019 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,503
|$18,702
|$21,437
|Clean
|$16,228
|$18,393
|$21,070
|Average
|$15,679
|$17,773
|$20,334
|Rough
|$15,130
|$17,154
|$19,599
Estimated values
2019 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,535
|$18,783
|$21,578
|Clean
|$16,259
|$18,472
|$21,208
|Average
|$15,709
|$17,850
|$20,468
|Rough
|$15,159
|$17,228
|$19,728
Estimated values
2019 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,702
|$19,882
|$22,593
|Clean
|$17,408
|$19,552
|$22,206
|Average
|$16,819
|$18,894
|$21,431
|Rough
|$16,230
|$18,236
|$20,656
Estimated values
2019 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,415
|$19,595
|$22,306
|Clean
|$17,125
|$19,270
|$21,923
|Average
|$16,546
|$18,621
|$21,158
|Rough
|$15,966
|$17,972
|$20,393
Estimated values
2019 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors SWB (1.5L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,310
|$19,459
|$22,133
|Clean
|$17,022
|$19,137
|$21,753
|Average
|$16,446
|$18,492
|$20,994
|Rough
|$15,870
|$17,848
|$20,235