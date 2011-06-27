Used 2009 GMC Acadia Consumer Reviews

Like a Toddler - This car needs constant attention Tiffany , 01/14/2016 SLT-2 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 33 of 33 people found this review helpful In 2014 we bought a 2009 with 60,000 miles. One owner - low miles. Nearing a year later and not even putting 10,000 miles on it we have had to have continuous repairs done. Luckily we purchased the extended warranty offered thru the bank. The navigation went out. The front day running light burned out. The lift gate stopped working. Replaced the entire exhaust system. Replaced the Rack and Pinion, tie rods, steering hose. 2017 - the transmission went out and the rear heat did not work and was blowing cold air. Had to get that all fixed and was covered the warranty thru our bank. 2018 - still driving the same vehicle. Just recently had to install a new engine flex pipe. Warranty didn't cover this $1,000 repair. I keep wondering "What's Next"? 2019 - still driving the same vehicle. Alternator went out cost $1,500. Catalytic converter went out along with needing new spark plugs $1,200. Buyer Beware! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Power Steering hayley1 , 03/02/2011 20 of 20 people found this review helpful I bought my 2009 GMC Acadia on December 27, 2010. Before I made may first payment my power steering went out. Got it back had it two weeks, and once again the power steering went out almost caused us to flip. It has been in the shop more than I have had it. It only has 24,000 miles. This car makes me very nervous! Not for sure I even want it back this round.

Waste of my money wilsonmom , 07/01/2014 36 of 38 people found this review helpful I purchased this vehicle with 30,000 miles 2 1/2 years ago with all of my savings. I wanted a vehicle that was sturdy, built well and going to last me at least 4 years. Now, 2 1/2 yrs later the transmission is blown, it needs a timing belt (which requires dropping the engine), rack and pinion needs replacing, both rear control arms are bad, and the catalytic converter is bad. This is besides the 10 other times its been into the dealer or repair shop in the 2 1/2 years for other problems. Now this vehicle is worth nothing for trade in and I have no choice but to pay over $6,000 in repairs. I spent $28,000 on this car, for what?!?! Two years of nothing but trouble. Never again GMC

No wonder GM went bankrupt Dan , 10/31/2009 24 of 25 people found this review helpful We've had the car for about a year and a half. Put plenty of miles on it. It breaks every month. Its been back to the dealer 16 times since we've had it. Leaks, trans problems, failed water pump, electrical problems, brake problems, rear hatch lifters, etc. Whenever I see someone who has put all 10s in their edmunds review, I immediately discount those reviews as someone who is congratulating themselves for a purchase, rather than reviewing a car. The amount of lemon law lawsuits over the Acadia is stunning. Too bad actually, because this could have been a great car, but unfortunately, GM has too many problems as a company to take care of their customers.