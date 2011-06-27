Used 2009 GMC Acadia Consumer Reviews
Like a Toddler - This car needs constant attention
In 2014 we bought a 2009 with 60,000 miles. One owner - low miles. Nearing a year later and not even putting 10,000 miles on it we have had to have continuous repairs done. Luckily we purchased the extended warranty offered thru the bank. The navigation went out. The front day running light burned out. The lift gate stopped working. Replaced the entire exhaust system. Replaced the Rack and Pinion, tie rods, steering hose. 2017 - the transmission went out and the rear heat did not work and was blowing cold air. Had to get that all fixed and was covered the warranty thru our bank. 2018 - still driving the same vehicle. Just recently had to install a new engine flex pipe. Warranty didn't cover this $1,000 repair. I keep wondering "What's Next"? 2019 - still driving the same vehicle. Alternator went out cost $1,500. Catalytic converter went out along with needing new spark plugs $1,200. Buyer Beware!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Power Steering
I bought my 2009 GMC Acadia on December 27, 2010. Before I made may first payment my power steering went out. Got it back had it two weeks, and once again the power steering went out almost caused us to flip. It has been in the shop more than I have had it. It only has 24,000 miles. This car makes me very nervous! Not for sure I even want it back this round.
Waste of my money
I purchased this vehicle with 30,000 miles 2 1/2 years ago with all of my savings. I wanted a vehicle that was sturdy, built well and going to last me at least 4 years. Now, 2 1/2 yrs later the transmission is blown, it needs a timing belt (which requires dropping the engine), rack and pinion needs replacing, both rear control arms are bad, and the catalytic converter is bad. This is besides the 10 other times its been into the dealer or repair shop in the 2 1/2 years for other problems. Now this vehicle is worth nothing for trade in and I have no choice but to pay over $6,000 in repairs. I spent $28,000 on this car, for what?!?! Two years of nothing but trouble. Never again GMC
No wonder GM went bankrupt
We've had the car for about a year and a half. Put plenty of miles on it. It breaks every month. Its been back to the dealer 16 times since we've had it. Leaks, trans problems, failed water pump, electrical problems, brake problems, rear hatch lifters, etc. Whenever I see someone who has put all 10s in their edmunds review, I immediately discount those reviews as someone who is congratulating themselves for a purchase, rather than reviewing a car. The amount of lemon law lawsuits over the Acadia is stunning. Too bad actually, because this could have been a great car, but unfortunately, GM has too many problems as a company to take care of their customers.
Good & bad points
Update: Now have 60K miles on my 8 year old Acadia & the extended warranty ran out last year... I'm getting rid of it before something else big/expensive goes wrong - which I expect to be soon!!! In 8 years it's been in the shop about a dozen times, & just had to have it towed a few months ago. All sorts of annoying things inside are breaking and mechanically, it's been one thing after another! And I take good care of my vehicles! Am getting a Honda Pilot or Toyota 4-Runner. This review was at 45k miles: Overall, while I like many of the practical, daily-use aspects of the Acadia, which is why I ended up buying this car (see fave features below), the mechanical unreliability would probably cause me not to buy a GMC again. I was hoping American car manufacturers had figured out the quality-thing. In the past, we've owned several Toyotas & Hondas and, while I'm "all American", next time I'll go back to the more reliable brands.
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
Sponsored cars related to the Acadia
Related Used 2009 GMC Acadia info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Hyundai Veloster 2013
- Used Ram 2500 2006
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2004
- Used GMC Canyon 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2018
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV 2017
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2017
- Used Toyota Tundra 2006
- Used Ford F-150 1998
- Used Dodge Charger 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Lexus RC F 2019
- Ram 2500 2019
- 2020 Fusion Plug-In Hybrid
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- MINI Countryman 2019
- 2019 F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 Nissan LEAF News
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- 2019 XJ
- 2019 Subaru WRX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 GMC Yukon XL
- GMC Terrain 2019
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- GMC Savana Cargo 2019
- GMC Sierra 2500HD 2020
- 2020 GMC Acadia
- 2020 Sierra 3500HD
- GMC Sierra 2500HD 2019
- 2019 GMC Savana