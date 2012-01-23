Used 1996 Geo Prizm for Sale Near Me
1996 Geo Prizm156,914 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$1,795
- used
1994 Geo Prizm78,063 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$2,500
pole16,01/23/2012
It was a sunny day in 1997 when I first laid eyes on on the beauty i would come to know as VERONIKA. I spent my formative years growing up with this car, i remember endless summers riding with my family out to california to explore modern america! As I approached the age of 16 when this car was still the "nice one" I was humbled and delighted to recieve this vehicle. Me and VERONIKA have spent some of my best years together, but she was dependible through the worst. Now, as I approach the end of my life, VERONIKA approaches her end also. She has a hefty 423,761 load on her, and while she still goes to town, her age is showing. I will allways remember VERONIKA as my truested escort, forever.