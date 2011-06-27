Used 1991 Geo Prizm Consumer Reviews

Almost a quarter million miles chuck , 01/31/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Bought this car used from sister in law in 2002. Have put very little maintenance into it but it seems like the engine will run forever, never fails even in cold desmoines winters. Great gas mileage, only thing is need to replace exhaust pipes cat converter, just can't seem to justify getting a newer car when this keeps going and going, I love my geo! Report Abuse

The Phatty G-Ride The Planet , 09/02/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This is quite possibly the greatest car ever built. It handles like a Porsche, and has the sophistication of a Crown Vic. I will continue to buy these cars for the rest of my life, even if they are now made by Chevy. I do wish that Geo was still around, because there is much pride beaming from the faces of Geo owners when they look at their grill and see that geodesic-esque symbol that sreams, "Hey look at me! I am QUALITY!"

not what your looking dylba , 05/13/2002 0 of 1 people found this review helpful I hate my car! last year it broke 5 times! My kids complain that the rear seat is not comfortable and the front is not either!

Rating 1991 geo Prism GSI Pat , 09/02/2003 0 of 1 people found this review helpful Terrific car! No problems, just normal maintenance. Runs like a top and has plenty of power. Handles extremely well. Just keeps going and going.