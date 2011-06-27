Used 1991 Geo Prizm Consumer Reviews
Almost a quarter million miles
Bought this car used from sister in law in 2002. Have put very little maintenance into it but it seems like the engine will run forever, never fails even in cold desmoines winters. Great gas mileage, only thing is need to replace exhaust pipes cat converter, just can't seem to justify getting a newer car when this keeps going and going, I love my geo!
The Phatty G-Ride
This is quite possibly the greatest car ever built. It handles like a Porsche, and has the sophistication of a Crown Vic. I will continue to buy these cars for the rest of my life, even if they are now made by Chevy. I do wish that Geo was still around, because there is much pride beaming from the faces of Geo owners when they look at their grill and see that geodesic-esque symbol that sreams, "Hey look at me! I am QUALITY!"
not what your looking
I hate my car! last year it broke 5 times! My kids complain that the rear seat is not comfortable and the front is not either!
Rating 1991 geo Prism GSI
Terrific car! No problems, just normal maintenance. Runs like a top and has plenty of power. Handles extremely well. Just keeps going and going.
Never Underestimate the Prizm
I got "Marie" from my grandma my senior year of college in 2009 with 40k miles. After sitting for 2 years it started right up after being jumped. All Marie needed was a battery, dist cap & tires. Did the driver axle at 50k. Drove from Cleveland to Denver with my life inside - she didn't miss a beat. Did the exhaust at 55k, timing belt, h20 pump and radiator at 70k and passenger axle at 75k. Maintenance + Repairs averaged $80/mo. Great in the elements. One icy morning I got rear ended while sitting at a stop light by a 02 Outback Wagon going 25mph. Outback suffered massive damage and was totaled. Marie drove away with a busted taillight. Her bumper sticker says "Now Salvaged Subaru was Here".
Sponsored cars related to the Prizm
Related Used 1991 Geo Prizm info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner