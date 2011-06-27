Used 1993 Geo Metro Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 3Inline 3Inline 3
Combined MPG414141
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)38/45 mpg38/45 mpg38/45 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)402.8/477.0 mi.402.8/477.0 mi.402.8/477.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity10.6 gal.10.6 gal.10.6 gal.
Combined MPG414141
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque58 lb-ft @ 3300 rpm58 lb-ft @ 3300 rpm58 lb-ft @ 3300 rpm
Base engine size1.0 l1.0 l1.0 l
Horsepower55 hp @ 5700 rpm55 hp @ 5700 rpm55 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle31.5 ft.31.5 ft.31.5 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 3Inline 3Inline 3
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.8 in.37.8 in.37.8 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.42.5 in.42.5 in.
Front hip room51.1 in.51.1 in.51.1 in.
Front shoulder room51.6 in.51.6 in.51.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.0 in.36.5 in.36.5 in.
Rear hip Room42.7 in.42.5 in.42.5 in.
Rear leg room32.6 in.29.8 in.29.8 in.
Rear shoulder room50.6 in.50.5 in.50.5 in.
Measurements
Length151.4 in.147.4 in.147.4 in.
Curb weight1694 lbs.1650 lbs.1650 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.5 cu.ft.10.3 cu.ft.10.3 cu.ft.
Height53.5 in.52.4 in.52.4 in.
Wheel base93.1 in.89.2 in.89.2 in.
Width62.7 in.62.7 in.62.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Mystic Magenta Metallic
  • Competition Blue
  • Polynesian Green Metallic
  • Black Licorice
  • Brilliant Red Metallic
  • Medium Quasar Blue Metallic
  • White
  • Bright Red
  • White
  • Mystic Magenta Metallic
  • Polynesian Green Metallic
  • Competition Blue
  • Medium Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Brilliant Red Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Black Licorice
  • Brilliant Red Metallic
  • Mystic Magenta Metallic
  • Polynesian Green Metallic
  • Competition Blue
  • Medium Quasar Blue Metallic
  • White
  • Black Licorice
  • Bright Red
Research Similar Vehicles