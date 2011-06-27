2019 Genesis G80 Sedan Consumer Reviews

Sweet car with all the amenities needed Fred C , 05/13/2019 3.8 4dr Sedan AWD (3.8L 6cyl 8A) 28 of 28 people found this review helpful Great car, 3.8 has really good acceleration and the base model has all the safety features anyone would need. pre collision warning, lane assist, pedestrian crossing, etc. The interior is easy to use and very functional with a smooth quiet and comfortable ride. No regrets, this is by far the nicest car I have ever purchased and for the money it feels like a steal. I was very weary about purchasing a Genesis but after test driving others in the same class, most cost thousands more without the same features I went back to the G80 and I haven't looked back. Great car even better when you consider the price tag to its rivals. *It’s been about 9 months with the car now and I still love everything about it. No regrets and it’s a joy to drive. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Excellent Car! Adam W , 06/24/2019 3.3T Sport 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) 21 of 23 people found this review helpful Bought the 3.3 turbo (Sport) version after having leased the 3.8 AWD for 3 years prior. Satisfies most all my wants from the 3.8L, much better handling, great acceleration, much younger demo target (I'm 50) than the 3.8L which seems to attract the older crowd. Still the mpg is a major downside for the car but beyond that it's just a well built, well thought through, excellent car to drive. I've got a 1hr+ commute each way to work so I need some isolation, comfort, and when traffic permits a little joy on my drive which I get daily in the G80 sport. Also the Audio system by Lexicon is top notch, combined with the noise-isolated cabin my drive is as relaxing as can be. Contrary to the poster above, there is an auto trunk shut button if that is important to you! While I'm leasing this car I'm buying it at the end of my lease for sure. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Affordable Luxury Car Ron G , 10/29/2019 3.8 4dr Sedan AWD (3.8L 6cyl 8A) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful Had been comparing this car to Lexus ES and Toyota Avalon but got a much better bang for the buck with the pricing and incentives on the G80. Only had it a short while but am extremely impressed with all the features on the car. Like another reviewer, wished the rear seats folded down and it would be nice to have ventilated front seats but maybe that would be too greedy. Excellent fit, finish and comfort. My first lease and likely to purchase it in 3 years. Report Abuse

Genesis Rules! lisa , 11/21/2019 3.8 4dr Sedan AWD (3.8L 6cyl 8A) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful The best quality, luxury, service, ride in a car is the Genesis. I have the G80 and it is by far better than any other car previously leased. Service is outstanding - they pick up my car, service it, detail it and fill the tank with gas before dropping if off in my driveway. It is self driving, heated seats front and back, smart cruise, comfortable on long trips, luxury all around. Just love it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse