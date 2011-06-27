  1. Home
  2. Genesis
  3. Genesis G80
  4. 2019 Genesis G80
  5. 2019 Genesis G80 Sedan
  6. Consumer Reviews

2019 Genesis G80 Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 2019 G80
5(69%)4(15%)3(0%)2(16%)1(0%)
4.4
13 reviews
Write a review
See all G80s for sale
MSRP Starting at
$42,050
Compare dealer price quotes
Select your model:
123

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Sweet car with all the amenities needed

Fred C, 05/13/2019
3.8 4dr Sedan AWD (3.8L 6cyl 8A)
28 of 28 people found this review helpful

Great car, 3.8 has really good acceleration and the base model has all the safety features anyone would need. pre collision warning, lane assist, pedestrian crossing, etc. The interior is easy to use and very functional with a smooth quiet and comfortable ride. No regrets, this is by far the nicest car I have ever purchased and for the money it feels like a steal. I was very weary about purchasing a Genesis but after test driving others in the same class, most cost thousands more without the same features I went back to the G80 and I haven't looked back. Great car even better when you consider the price tag to its rivals. *It’s been about 9 months with the car now and I still love everything about it. No regrets and it’s a joy to drive.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Ad
9 Offers Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Genesis G80
VIEW OFFERS
Genesis.com

Excellent Car!

Adam W, 06/24/2019
3.3T Sport 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
21 of 23 people found this review helpful

Bought the 3.3 turbo (Sport) version after having leased the 3.8 AWD for 3 years prior. Satisfies most all my wants from the 3.8L, much better handling, great acceleration, much younger demo target (I'm 50) than the 3.8L which seems to attract the older crowd. Still the mpg is a major downside for the car but beyond that it's just a well built, well thought through, excellent car to drive. I've got a 1hr+ commute each way to work so I need some isolation, comfort, and when traffic permits a little joy on my drive which I get daily in the G80 sport. Also the Audio system by Lexicon is top notch, combined with the noise-isolated cabin my drive is as relaxing as can be. Contrary to the poster above, there is an auto trunk shut button if that is important to you! While I'm leasing this car I'm buying it at the end of my lease for sure.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Affordable Luxury Car

Ron G, 10/29/2019
3.8 4dr Sedan AWD (3.8L 6cyl 8A)
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

Had been comparing this car to Lexus ES and Toyota Avalon but got a much better bang for the buck with the pricing and incentives on the G80. Only had it a short while but am extremely impressed with all the features on the car. Like another reviewer, wished the rear seats folded down and it would be nice to have ventilated front seats but maybe that would be too greedy. Excellent fit, finish and comfort. My first lease and likely to purchase it in 3 years.

Report Abuse
Ad
Build Your G80
BUILD & PRICEGenesis.com

Genesis Rules!

lisa, 11/21/2019
3.8 4dr Sedan AWD (3.8L 6cyl 8A)
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

The best quality, luxury, service, ride in a car is the Genesis. I have the G80 and it is by far better than any other car previously leased. Service is outstanding - they pick up my car, service it, detail it and fill the tank with gas before dropping if off in my driveway. It is self driving, heated seats front and back, smart cruise, comfortable on long trips, luxury all around. Just love it.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

The BIG DOG

Hoss B, 08/16/2019
3.3T Sport 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
14 of 18 people found this review helpful

I am 83 and this is my third Genesis which is the Sport model. For you young guys she will do 60 in4.5 seconds. My only complaint is the gas usage. It should be better. PS my wife likes the vehicle. Hoss B

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
123
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all G80s for sale

Related 2019 Genesis G80 Sedan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars