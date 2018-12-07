  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
7.6 / 10
Consumer Rating
(14)
2019 Genesis G80 Sedan

What’s new

  • New 3.8 Sport package
  • Refreshed 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system
  • Part of the first G80 generation introduced for 2017

Pros & Cons

  • Costs less than comparable luxury sedans in its class
  • Roomy interior stays very quiet at highway speeds
  • Impressive blend of power, performance and refinement
  • Ride quality isn't as cushy or refined as that of some rival sedans
  • Rear headroom is a little tight for this class
  • Outward visibility hampered by thick roof pillars
MSRP Starting at
$42,050
Compare dealer price quotes
Select your model:
Compare dealer price quotes

2019 Genesis G80 Sedan pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Build & price

Which G80 does Edmunds recommend?

Even in its base trim, the Genesis G80 feels like a proper luxury sedan. There are plenty of premium features, which you can also option up with the Sport or Ultimate packages. But we'd go for the 3.3T Sport instead. It's essentially a 3.8 with both option packages and an upgraded engine, an adaptive suspension and nicer wheels. It costs more than a fully loaded 3.8, but we think the added performance is worth it.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.6 / 10

Now in its third year of production, the Genesis G80 continues to bring performance and refinement to Hyundai's luxury division. Thanks to three available engines and their associated configurations, the G80 covers the broad ground expected of a midsize luxury sedan. There's also a robust list of standard features — leather upholstery, heated front seats, an infotainment system anchored with an 8-inch touchscreen display — that fetches far more money when equipped on similar competitors.

For 2019, the G80 carries over mostly unchanged, but a new 3.8 Sport package adds 19-inch wheels and styling trim cribbed from the Sport model to liven up the base sedan. It also adds a bounty of other premium features such as a sunroof, a surround-view camera and a wireless charging pad. If you're keeping score, this year's Sport package is essentially last year's Premium package.

There are some compromises, of course. Rear-seat headroom is tight for this class, and the standard suspension doesn't provide the same kind of sophistication as you'll find in a BMW or a Lexus, for example. Some shoppers might also balk at the Genesis G80 for lacking the same kind of panache or brand recognition of its established rivals. But we think the G80's price atones for these flaws. It's a truly desirable midsize luxury sedan.

2019 Genesis G80 models

The 2018 Genesis G80 is a five-passenger midsize luxury sedan available in three trim levels: 3.8, 3.3T Sport and 5.0. The number soup correlates to the size of engine underhood. For a base trim level, the G80 3.8 is anything but basic, with a wealth of standard features that equal or surpass most in its class. The G80 5.0 adds larger wheels and minor trim enhancements and notably more power from a V8 engine. The G80 3.3T Sport is more oriented to performance driving with its turbo V6 engine and dynamic suspension.

The G80 3.8 starts with a 3.8-liter V6 engine (311 horsepower, 293 pound-feet), an eight-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive. All-wheel drive is optional.

Standard features include 18-inch alloy wheels, xenon headlights with automatic high beams, LED daytime running lights, a rearview camera, heated auto-dimming side mirrors, automatic wipers, traffic adapting cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, keyless ignition and entry, and a hands-free auto-opening trunklid.

Inside the cabin are eight-way power front seats (with heating and four-way power lumbar adjustment), leather upholstery, a power-adjustable steering wheel, driver-seat memory settings and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. Technology features include an 8-inch touchscreen interface, navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, the Genesis Connected Services telematics system, two USB ports, and a seven-speaker audio system with a CD player and satellite radio.

Blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, lane departure warning and intervention, and automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection also come standard. All-wheel-drive models also come with headlight washers, heated rear seats and a heated steering wheel.

The G80 3.8 also offers two optional packages. Highlights of the Sport package include 19-inch wheels, unique aerodynamic and dark chrome exterior trim, front and rear parking sensors, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, a wireless device charging pad, a Lexicon 14-speaker audio system, and a 360-degree view camera.

The Ultimate package builds on the Premium package, adding turn-swiveling LED headlights, LED foglights, a power trunklid, upgraded leather upholstery and driver-seat adjustments, matte wood and aluminum trim, a heated steering wheel, a head-up display, a 9.2-inch touchscreen, a Lexicon 17-speaker audio system, and a carbon dioxide sensor for the climate control system. The larger wheels and sporty trim elements of the Sport package aren't included, however.

The new G80 3.3T Sport includes the Ultimate package features (minus LED foglights) and further gains a turbocharged 3.3-liter V6 engine (365 hp and 376 lb-ft), 19-inch wheels, an adaptive suspension, sport front seats, a simulated-suede headliner, carbon-fiber interior trim, and dark chrome exterior trim.

The G80 5.0 Ultimate comes equipped like the 3.3T Sport, but instead uses a 5.0-liter V8 engine (420 hp, 383 lb-ft).

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Genesis G80 Ultimate (3.8L V6 | 8-speed automatic | RWD) and the Genesis G80 Sport (turbocharged 3.3L V6 | 8-speed automatic | RWD).

Scorecard

Overall7.6 / 10
Driving6.5
Comfort8.0
Interior8.0
Utility7.5
Technology8.0

Driving

6.5
This G80's focus isn't performance, but it offers enough of it for most owners. Most European competitors will be quicker and more engaging to drive, but the G80 is no slouch either. We do wish its electronic safety aids were far less intrusive.

Acceleration

7.0
The 3.8-liter V6 may be the base engine, but that doesn't make it a lump. There's a healthy amount of midrange and top-end punch, complemented by a surprisingly pleasant soundtrack. Put the pedal to the floor, and the G80 accelerates to 60 mph in 6.5 seconds, a decently quick time but on the slow side for the segment. The Sport manages a livelier 5.2-second sprint time.

Braking

6.5
The brakes are light-effort and allow for smooth deceleration. But there's a lot of ABS noise and strong pedal pulsations that occur under heavy braking, which won't promote calmness during panic braking. The G80 Ultimate stopped from 60 mph in 123 feet, slightly below average due to low-rolling-resistance tires. The Sport stopped in 117 feet.

Steering

6.0
At highway cruising speeds, the G80's steering is stable and wander-free. When driving on curvy roads, though, there's a peculiarity in the steering assist that makes it feel as if it's out of sync with your inputs. It creates an unnatural feel and a lack of precision that diminishes confidence.

Handling

6.0
The G80's suspension strikes a nice balance of comfort and composure. But the moment you step a toe beyond mild sporty driving, the stability control slams the door shut. We suspect this car has handling abilities beyond its overbearing electronics, but there's currently no way to know for sure.

Drivability

7.0
In the default drive mode, the G80 responds and drives as you'd expect a luxury sedan should. Sport mode goes a step too far on the sensitivity meter, and the transmission can be slow to respond to downshift requests when operating on its own. Otherwise, it is easily manipulated through the paddles.

Comfort

8.0
A priority for any luxury sedan should be comfort, and the G80 gets it right. Seat support and ride comfort are more than adequate for long-distance hauls, and the cabin is well-isolated against wind noise and other unpleasantries. Climate control is powerfully good, too.

Seat comfort

7.5
The 12-way-adjustable front seats provide a nice amount of comfort. There's decent lateral support for wide folks, but average-size adults will find the bolsters too far apart. We had no comfort issues staying in this car for hours. The rear seats are also comfortable and have sunshades.

Ride comfort

8.0
The G80 rides quite nicely. It's free of the floatiness that soft suspensions can sometimes deliver, yet it has plenty of compliance to soak up road undulations. It may not erase some bigger bumps quite as well as the best in class, but most people wouldn't notice the distinction.

Noise & vibration

8.0
Its quiet cabin is on par with those of other luxury sedans in the class. There's zero wind noise or interior creaks, and only a small amount of road noise makes it into the G80's cabin. At full throttle, the V6 engine even sounds mildly sporty.

Climate control

8.5
The G80's dual-zone climate game is on point. It has plenty of cooling and heating capacity, as do the heated and ventilated seats. Some may even find the heated seats' rump-defrosting warmth a little too intense. We prefer the G80's physical buttons and knobs to most touchscreen alternatives.

Interior

8.0
The interior space and controls are well-designed, with an easy-to-use interface and lots of adjustability for the driver. The most glaring oversight is the obstructed forward visibility while making left-hand turns. Together, the pillar and sideview mirror create considerable interference.

Ease of use

8.5
The interior controls are very easy to use with lots of redundancy between the central rotary knob, buttons and touchscreen. The menu structure is quite simple, which makes it easy to figure out without the assistance of a user manual. But they provide one of those, too.

Getting in/getting out

8.0
The doors open very wide, to near 90 degrees, with a very low step-over for the front occupants. Rear passengers have a slightly larger step-over, but there's still good space for feet to clear. Head clearance is also sufficient above each door thanks to the generous door openings.

Driving position

8.0
Tons of adjustment range for the driver's seat and a long reach-and-tilt range in the steering column make the G80 suitable for a variety of drivers. All adjustments are motorized, and the seat includes 16-way adjustments for a thigh extender, lumbar and lateral support.

Roominess

7.5
There's generous space up front in all dimensions. The center tunnel is wide in the back seat, but there's still quite a bit of room for outboard occupants and decent foot space beneath the front seats. Three people can fit in the back, but the middle-seat rise limits headroom.

Visibility

6.0
Visibility is hampered significantly during left turns because of the thick windshield pillar and placement of the sideview mirror. Rearward visibility is pretty good with small port windows splitting up the chunky rear pillars. Blind-spot monitoring and cameras definitely help.

Quality

7.5
Everything feels tightly integrated in the G80, and its wood trim is more befitting of the cabin's style than the carbon trim in the G80 Sport. The leather and the switchgear, however, don't feel as supple or hefty when compared to materials in the G90 and other luxury class competitors.

Utility

7.5
With a good-size trunk and decent options inside to store personal items, the Genesis G80 is a small step above the status quo. But accommodations for car seats could stand to improve.

Small-item storage

7.5
Small-item storage is decent. A bin up front houses a USB port, an auxiliary input and a wireless charger. A dual flip-door center armrest bin is pretty deep. And the side door pockets, although not very wide or long, are lined with rubber and cloth so items stored don't roll around or make much noise.

Cargo space

8.0
At 15.3 cubic feet, the G80's trunk is on the larger side of the segment. The trunk opens wide, and the hinges are protected so there's no risk of smashing luggage when put in the back. But the rear seats don't fold, and the ski pass-through is on the small side.

Child safety seat accommodation

6.5
The accommodation for car seats is OK, and there's a good amount of space in the back. But the LATCH anchors are tucked away deep into the cushions, making them somewhat difficult to access.

Technology

8.0
The G80 may not be pioneering new technology, but it comes loaded with a ton of features that most people will use every day. From Apple CarPlay and Android Auto to telematics that allow you to control certain functions through an app remotely, the G80 is definitely a car of the modern era.

Smartphone integration

8.5
Thanks to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, the G80 provides excellent access to your smartphone's media, map and call/text functions without the need to pair through Bluetooth (which is still present). There's also wireless charging for phones that support the function.

Driver aids

7.5
Driver aids are numerous but not perfect. The blind-spot system continuously sounds an alarm when signaling with a vehicle in the adjacent lane, and there's no way of turning off the audible alert. Lane keeping assist works well but only on straight roads. High-resolution cameras provide 360-degree coverage.

Voice control

8.0
The voice controls offer basic commands for radio tuning, media playback, and inputting an address or destination. The native voice recognition works well and provides easy-to-follow voice prompts that you can turn off after you become familiar with the system. Smartphone voice recognition is also accessible.
Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Genesis G80.

5 star reviews: 72%
4 star reviews: 14%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 14%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.4 stars based on 14 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • appearance
  • comfort
  • warranty
  • spaciousness
  • infotainment system
  • brakes
  • sound system
  • interior
  • transmission
  • doors
  • seats
  • dashboard
  • road noise
  • visibility
  • value
  • handling & steering

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Sweet car with all the amenities needed
Fred C,
3.8 4dr Sedan AWD (3.8L 6cyl 8A)

Great car, 3.8 has really good acceleration and the base model has all the safety features anyone would need. pre collision warning, lane assist, pedestrian crossing, etc. The interior is easy to use and very functional with a smooth quiet and comfortable ride. No regrets, this is by far the nicest car I have ever purchased and for the money it feels like a steal. I was very weary about purchasing a Genesis but after test driving others in the same class, most cost thousands more without the same features I went back to the G80 and I haven't looked back. Great car even better when you consider the price tag to its rivals. *It’s been about 9 months with the car now and I still love everything about it. No regrets and it’s a joy to drive.

5 out of 5 stars, Excellent Car!
Adam W,
3.3T Sport 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A)

Bought the 3.3 turbo (Sport) version after having leased the 3.8 AWD for 3 years prior. Satisfies most all my wants from the 3.8L, much better handling, great acceleration, much younger demo target (I'm 50) than the 3.8L which seems to attract the older crowd. Still the mpg is a major downside for the car but beyond that it's just a well built, well thought through, excellent car to drive. I've got a 1hr+ commute each way to work so I need some isolation, comfort, and when traffic permits a little joy on my drive which I get daily in the G80 sport. Also the Audio system by Lexicon is top notch, combined with the noise-isolated cabin my drive is as relaxing as can be. Contrary to the poster above, there is an auto trunk shut button if that is important to you! While I'm leasing this car I'm buying it at the end of my lease for sure.

5 out of 5 stars, Affordable Luxury Car
Ron G,
3.8 4dr Sedan AWD (3.8L 6cyl 8A)

Had been comparing this car to Lexus ES and Toyota Avalon but got a much better bang for the buck with the pricing and incentives on the G80. Only had it a short while but am extremely impressed with all the features on the car. Like another reviewer, wished the rear seats folded down and it would be nice to have ventilated front seats but maybe that would be too greedy. Excellent fit, finish and comfort. My first lease and likely to purchase it in 3 years.

5 out of 5 stars, Genesis Rules!
lisa,
3.8 4dr Sedan AWD (3.8L 6cyl 8A)

The best quality, luxury, service, ride in a car is the Genesis. I have the G80 and it is by far better than any other car previously leased. Service is outstanding - they pick up my car, service it, detail it and fill the tank with gas before dropping if off in my driveway. It is self driving, heated seats front and back, smart cruise, comfortable on long trips, luxury all around. Just love it.

Write a review

See all 14 reviews

Features & Specs

3.8 4dr Sedan features & specs
3.8 4dr Sedan
3.8L 6cyl 8A
MSRP$42,050
MPG 19 city / 27 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower311 hp @ 6000 rpm
3.8 4dr Sedan AWD features & specs
3.8 4dr Sedan AWD
3.8L 6cyl 8A
MSRP$44,550
MPG 18 city / 25 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower311 hp @ 6000 rpm
3.3T Sport 4dr Sedan features & specs
3.3T Sport 4dr Sedan
3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A
MSRP$55,250
MPG 17 city / 25 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower365 hp @ 6000 rpm
3.3T Sport 4dr Sedan AWD features & specs
3.3T Sport 4dr Sedan AWD
3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A
MSRP$57,750
MPG 17 city / 24 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower365 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all 2019 Genesis G80 Sedan features & specs

Safety

Our experts' favorite G80 safety features:

Automatic Emergency Braking
Initiates auto braking to avoid or mitigate a front impact if the driver does not react in time.
Lane Departure Warning/Lane Keep Assist
Issues audible warning if the driver drifts from the lane without signaling. Introduces subtle steering input to keep the car in the lane.
Driver Attention Alert
Monitors and analyzes driver steering, lane position and drive time, and alerts the driver if it detects erratic driving patterns.

NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver4 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat4 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover5 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover9.5%
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

Genesis G80 vs. the competition

Genesis G80 vs. Lincoln Continental

Lincoln's flagship sedan lacks an equivalent to the G80's sport option. But as a local or long-range cruiser, the Continental makes for quiet and comfortable miles. There's plenty of rear-seat legroom and a powerful V6 engine option, along with optional all-wheel drive. The Continental can't quite match the G80's features list, though — leather upholstery and navigation don't come standard, for example — nor is the Lincoln's fit and finish particularly impressive, especially when compared to the more affordable G80.

Compare Genesis G80 & Lincoln Continental features

Genesis G80 vs. Cadillac CTS

Like the G80, the Cadillac CTS offers full measures of sport and comfort, depending on your preference. Precise handling is a hallmark of the CTS lineup, while the top-line V-Sport turbo V6 engine offers exceptional power and acceleration. Interior quality is similarly top-shelf, but the CTS and the G80 share similar rear-seat deficiencies: In the G80, it's lack of rear headroom, and in the CTS, it's lack of rear legroom. Drivers who like carving tight turns will prefer the Cadillac, while those seeking more bang for the buck, especially at the base level, will find the G80 a better choice.

Compare Genesis G80 & Cadillac CTS features

Genesis G80 vs. Lexus GS 350

Arguably one of the G80's primary targets, the GS 350 is one of the best all-arounders in the premium luxury class. Its interior is comfortable, spacious, and trimmed with fine materials and technology. Like the G80, the GS offers optional all-wheel drive and a dedicated performance variant, the F Sport. But unlike the GS, the G80 offers much more user-friendly tech (the Lexus system relies on an awkward touchpad-style device) and better utility (the GS 350's rear seats fold down).

Compare Genesis G80 & Lexus GS 350 features

