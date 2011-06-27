  1. Home
Estimated values
2019 Ford Transit Passenger Van 350 XL High Roof 3dr Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,251$29,943$33,304
Clean$26,798$29,447$32,733
Average$25,891$28,456$31,590
Rough$24,985$27,464$30,448
Estimated values
2019 Ford Transit Passenger Van 350 HD XLT High Roof 3dr Ext Van DRW (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,203$31,603$34,611
Clean$28,717$31,079$34,018
Average$27,746$30,033$32,830
Rough$26,774$28,986$31,643
Estimated values
2019 Ford Transit Passenger Van 350 XL Low Roof 3dr Van w/60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,910$27,528$30,796
Clean$24,495$27,073$30,268
Average$23,667$26,161$29,212
Rough$22,838$25,249$28,155
Estimated values
2019 Ford Transit Passenger Van 350 XLT Medium Roof 3dr Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,821$29,484$32,810
Clean$26,375$28,996$32,248
Average$25,482$28,019$31,122
Rough$24,590$27,043$29,996
Estimated values
2019 Ford Transit Passenger Van 350 XL Low Roof 3dr Van w/Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,293$26,752$29,820
Clean$23,889$26,309$29,309
Average$23,080$25,423$28,286
Rough$22,272$24,537$27,263
Estimated values
2019 Ford Transit Passenger Van 350 XLT Low Roof 3dr Van w/60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,328$26,673$29,602
Clean$23,923$26,231$29,094
Average$23,114$25,348$28,079
Rough$22,304$24,465$27,063
Estimated values
2019 Ford Transit Passenger Van 350 XL Medium Roof 3dr Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,115$28,692$31,910
Clean$25,681$28,217$31,363
Average$24,812$27,267$30,268
Rough$23,943$26,317$29,174
Estimated values
2019 Ford Transit Passenger Van 350 HD XL High Roof 3dr Ext Van DRW (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,612$31,272$34,597
Clean$28,136$30,754$34,004
Average$27,184$29,718$32,817
Rough$26,233$28,683$31,630
Estimated values
2019 Ford Transit Passenger Van 150 XL Low Roof 3dr Van w/60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,679$25,129$28,185
Clean$22,301$24,713$27,702
Average$21,547$23,881$26,735
Rough$20,792$23,049$25,768
Estimated values
2019 Ford Transit Passenger Van 150 XLT Medium Roof 3dr Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,342$27,506$30,213
Clean$24,921$27,050$29,695
Average$24,078$26,139$28,659
Rough$23,235$25,228$27,622
Estimated values
2019 Ford Transit Passenger Van 150 XLT Low Roof 3dr Van w/60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,510$25,995$29,094
Clean$23,119$25,564$28,595
Average$22,337$24,704$27,597
Rough$21,555$23,843$26,599
Estimated values
2019 Ford Transit Passenger Van 150 XLT Low Roof 3dr Van w/Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,607$26,096$29,199
Clean$23,214$25,664$28,698
Average$22,429$24,799$27,697
Rough$21,643$23,935$26,695
Estimated values
2019 Ford Transit Passenger Van 350 XLT High Roof 3dr Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,830$30,491$33,816
Clean$27,367$29,986$33,236
Average$26,441$28,976$32,076
Rough$25,515$27,966$30,916
Estimated values
2019 Ford Transit Passenger Van 350 XLT Low Roof 3dr Van w/Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,573$26,916$29,844
Clean$24,164$26,471$29,332
Average$23,347$25,579$28,308
Rough$22,529$24,688$27,284
Estimated values
2019 Ford Transit Passenger Van 150 XL Low Roof 3dr Van w/Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,775$25,229$28,290
Clean$22,396$24,811$27,805
Average$21,638$23,976$26,835
Rough$20,881$23,140$25,864
Estimated values
2019 Ford Transit Passenger Van 150 XL Medium Roof 3dr Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,180$26,459$29,308
Clean$23,778$26,021$28,805
Average$22,973$25,145$27,800
Rough$22,169$24,269$26,794
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2019 Ford Transit Passenger Van on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Ford Transit Passenger Van with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $25,681 for one in "Clean" condition and about $28,217 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford Transit Passenger Van is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Ford Transit Passenger Van with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $25,681 for one in "Clean" condition and about $28,217 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2019 Ford Transit Passenger Van, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2019 Ford Transit Passenger Van with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $25,681 for one in "Clean" condition and about $28,217 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2019 Ford Transit Passenger Van. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2019 Ford Transit Passenger Van and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2019 Ford Transit Passenger Van ranges from $23,943 to $31,910, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2019 Ford Transit Passenger Van is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.