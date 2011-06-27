Estimated values
2019 Ford Transit Passenger Van 350 XL High Roof 3dr Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,251
|$29,943
|$33,304
|Clean
|$26,798
|$29,447
|$32,733
|Average
|$25,891
|$28,456
|$31,590
|Rough
|$24,985
|$27,464
|$30,448
Estimated values
2019 Ford Transit Passenger Van 350 HD XLT High Roof 3dr Ext Van DRW (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,203
|$31,603
|$34,611
|Clean
|$28,717
|$31,079
|$34,018
|Average
|$27,746
|$30,033
|$32,830
|Rough
|$26,774
|$28,986
|$31,643
Estimated values
2019 Ford Transit Passenger Van 350 XL Low Roof 3dr Van w/60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,910
|$27,528
|$30,796
|Clean
|$24,495
|$27,073
|$30,268
|Average
|$23,667
|$26,161
|$29,212
|Rough
|$22,838
|$25,249
|$28,155
Estimated values
2019 Ford Transit Passenger Van 350 XLT Medium Roof 3dr Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,821
|$29,484
|$32,810
|Clean
|$26,375
|$28,996
|$32,248
|Average
|$25,482
|$28,019
|$31,122
|Rough
|$24,590
|$27,043
|$29,996
Estimated values
2019 Ford Transit Passenger Van 350 XL Low Roof 3dr Van w/Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,293
|$26,752
|$29,820
|Clean
|$23,889
|$26,309
|$29,309
|Average
|$23,080
|$25,423
|$28,286
|Rough
|$22,272
|$24,537
|$27,263
Estimated values
2019 Ford Transit Passenger Van 350 XLT Low Roof 3dr Van w/60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,328
|$26,673
|$29,602
|Clean
|$23,923
|$26,231
|$29,094
|Average
|$23,114
|$25,348
|$28,079
|Rough
|$22,304
|$24,465
|$27,063
Estimated values
2019 Ford Transit Passenger Van 350 XL Medium Roof 3dr Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,115
|$28,692
|$31,910
|Clean
|$25,681
|$28,217
|$31,363
|Average
|$24,812
|$27,267
|$30,268
|Rough
|$23,943
|$26,317
|$29,174
Estimated values
2019 Ford Transit Passenger Van 350 HD XL High Roof 3dr Ext Van DRW (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,612
|$31,272
|$34,597
|Clean
|$28,136
|$30,754
|$34,004
|Average
|$27,184
|$29,718
|$32,817
|Rough
|$26,233
|$28,683
|$31,630
Estimated values
2019 Ford Transit Passenger Van 150 XL Low Roof 3dr Van w/60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,679
|$25,129
|$28,185
|Clean
|$22,301
|$24,713
|$27,702
|Average
|$21,547
|$23,881
|$26,735
|Rough
|$20,792
|$23,049
|$25,768
Estimated values
2019 Ford Transit Passenger Van 150 XLT Medium Roof 3dr Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,342
|$27,506
|$30,213
|Clean
|$24,921
|$27,050
|$29,695
|Average
|$24,078
|$26,139
|$28,659
|Rough
|$23,235
|$25,228
|$27,622
Estimated values
2019 Ford Transit Passenger Van 150 XLT Low Roof 3dr Van w/60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,510
|$25,995
|$29,094
|Clean
|$23,119
|$25,564
|$28,595
|Average
|$22,337
|$24,704
|$27,597
|Rough
|$21,555
|$23,843
|$26,599
Estimated values
2019 Ford Transit Passenger Van 150 XLT Low Roof 3dr Van w/Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,607
|$26,096
|$29,199
|Clean
|$23,214
|$25,664
|$28,698
|Average
|$22,429
|$24,799
|$27,697
|Rough
|$21,643
|$23,935
|$26,695
Estimated values
2019 Ford Transit Passenger Van 350 XLT High Roof 3dr Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,830
|$30,491
|$33,816
|Clean
|$27,367
|$29,986
|$33,236
|Average
|$26,441
|$28,976
|$32,076
|Rough
|$25,515
|$27,966
|$30,916
Estimated values
2019 Ford Transit Passenger Van 350 XLT Low Roof 3dr Van w/Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,573
|$26,916
|$29,844
|Clean
|$24,164
|$26,471
|$29,332
|Average
|$23,347
|$25,579
|$28,308
|Rough
|$22,529
|$24,688
|$27,284
Estimated values
2019 Ford Transit Passenger Van 150 XL Low Roof 3dr Van w/Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,775
|$25,229
|$28,290
|Clean
|$22,396
|$24,811
|$27,805
|Average
|$21,638
|$23,976
|$26,835
|Rough
|$20,881
|$23,140
|$25,864
Estimated values
2019 Ford Transit Passenger Van 150 XL Medium Roof 3dr Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,180
|$26,459
|$29,308
|Clean
|$23,778
|$26,021
|$28,805
|Average
|$22,973
|$25,145
|$27,800
|Rough
|$22,169
|$24,269
|$26,794