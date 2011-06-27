Used 2018 Ford Transit Connect Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Transit Connect Minivan
Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors SWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$34,176*
Total Cash Price
$20,993
Wagon XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$43,404*
Total Cash Price
$26,661
Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$43,404*
Total Cash Price
$26,661
Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$37,594*
Total Cash Price
$23,092
Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate SWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$35,543*
Total Cash Price
$21,833
Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors SWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$48,188*
Total Cash Price
$29,600
Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$50,239*
Total Cash Price
$30,860
Wagon Titanium SWB 4dr Minivan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$48,872*
Total Cash Price
$30,020
Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$37,594*
Total Cash Price
$23,092
Wagon Titanium LWB 4dr Minivan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$45,796*
Total Cash Price
$28,131
Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate SWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$38,277*
Total Cash Price
$23,512
Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors SWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$41,695*
Total Cash Price
$25,611
Wagon XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$42,720*
Total Cash Price
$26,241
Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$41,011*
Total Cash Price
$25,192
Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$35,885*
Total Cash Price
$22,043
Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate SWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$47,505*
Total Cash Price
$29,180
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Transit Connect Minivan Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors SWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$701
|$722
|$744
|$766
|$789
|$3,722
|Maintenance
|$758
|$429
|$1,768
|$802
|$1,507
|$5,264
|Repairs
|$124
|$292
|$428
|$499
|$581
|$1,924
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,139
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,303
|Financing
|$1,129
|$908
|$672
|$421
|$152
|$3,282
|Depreciation
|$4,586
|$1,910
|$1,682
|$1,490
|$1,337
|$11,005
|Fuel
|$1,446
|$1,489
|$1,534
|$1,580
|$1,627
|$7,676
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,883
|$5,791
|$6,869
|$5,599
|$6,034
|$34,176
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Transit Connect Minivan Wagon XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$890
|$917
|$945
|$973
|$1,002
|$4,727
|Maintenance
|$963
|$545
|$2,245
|$1,019
|$1,914
|$6,685
|Repairs
|$157
|$371
|$544
|$634
|$738
|$2,443
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,447
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,655
|Financing
|$1,434
|$1,153
|$853
|$535
|$193
|$4,168
|Depreciation
|$5,824
|$2,426
|$2,136
|$1,892
|$1,698
|$13,976
|Fuel
|$1,836
|$1,891
|$1,948
|$2,007
|$2,066
|$9,749
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,551
|$7,355
|$8,724
|$7,111
|$7,663
|$43,404
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Transit Connect Minivan Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$890
|$917
|$945
|$973
|$1,002
|$4,727
|Maintenance
|$963
|$545
|$2,245
|$1,019
|$1,914
|$6,685
|Repairs
|$157
|$371
|$544
|$634
|$738
|$2,443
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,447
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,655
|Financing
|$1,434
|$1,153
|$853
|$535
|$193
|$4,168
|Depreciation
|$5,824
|$2,426
|$2,136
|$1,892
|$1,698
|$13,976
|Fuel
|$1,836
|$1,891
|$1,948
|$2,007
|$2,066
|$9,749
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,551
|$7,355
|$8,724
|$7,111
|$7,663
|$43,404
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Transit Connect Minivan Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$771
|$794
|$818
|$843
|$868
|$4,094
|Maintenance
|$834
|$472
|$1,945
|$882
|$1,658
|$5,790
|Repairs
|$136
|$321
|$471
|$549
|$639
|$2,116
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,253
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,433
|Financing
|$1,242
|$999
|$739
|$463
|$167
|$3,610
|Depreciation
|$5,045
|$2,101
|$1,850
|$1,639
|$1,471
|$12,106
|Fuel
|$1,591
|$1,638
|$1,687
|$1,738
|$1,790
|$8,444
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,871
|$6,370
|$7,556
|$6,159
|$6,637
|$37,594
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Transit Connect Minivan Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate SWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$729
|$751
|$774
|$797
|$821
|$3,871
|Maintenance
|$788
|$446
|$1,839
|$834
|$1,567
|$5,475
|Repairs
|$129
|$304
|$445
|$519
|$604
|$2,001
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,185
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,355
|Financing
|$1,174
|$944
|$699
|$438
|$158
|$3,413
|Depreciation
|$4,769
|$1,986
|$1,749
|$1,550
|$1,390
|$11,445
|Fuel
|$1,504
|$1,549
|$1,595
|$1,643
|$1,692
|$7,983
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,278
|$6,023
|$7,144
|$5,823
|$6,275
|$35,543
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Transit Connect Minivan Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors SWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$988
|$1,018
|$1,049
|$1,080
|$1,112
|$5,248
|Maintenance
|$1,069
|$605
|$2,493
|$1,131
|$2,125
|$7,422
|Repairs
|$175
|$412
|$603
|$704
|$819
|$2,713
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,606
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,837
|Financing
|$1,592
|$1,280
|$948
|$594
|$214
|$4,628
|Depreciation
|$6,466
|$2,693
|$2,372
|$2,101
|$1,885
|$15,517
|Fuel
|$2,039
|$2,099
|$2,163
|$2,228
|$2,294
|$10,823
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,935
|$8,165
|$9,685
|$7,895
|$8,508
|$48,188
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Transit Connect Minivan Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,030
|$1,061
|$1,094
|$1,126
|$1,160
|$5,471
|Maintenance
|$1,114
|$631
|$2,599
|$1,179
|$2,215
|$7,738
|Repairs
|$182
|$429
|$629
|$734
|$854
|$2,828
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,674
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$1,915
|Financing
|$1,660
|$1,335
|$988
|$619
|$223
|$4,825
|Depreciation
|$6,741
|$2,808
|$2,473
|$2,190
|$1,965
|$16,177
|Fuel
|$2,126
|$2,189
|$2,255
|$2,323
|$2,392
|$11,284
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,528
|$8,513
|$10,097
|$8,231
|$8,870
|$50,239
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Transit Connect Minivan Wagon Titanium SWB 4dr Minivan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,002
|$1,032
|$1,064
|$1,095
|$1,128
|$5,322
|Maintenance
|$1,084
|$613
|$2,528
|$1,147
|$2,155
|$7,528
|Repairs
|$177
|$418
|$612
|$714
|$831
|$2,751
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,629
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,863
|Financing
|$1,614
|$1,298
|$961
|$602
|$217
|$4,693
|Depreciation
|$6,558
|$2,731
|$2,405
|$2,131
|$1,912
|$15,737
|Fuel
|$2,068
|$2,129
|$2,194
|$2,259
|$2,327
|$10,977
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,133
|$8,281
|$9,823
|$8,007
|$8,629
|$48,872
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Transit Connect Minivan Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$771
|$794
|$818
|$843
|$868
|$4,094
|Maintenance
|$834
|$472
|$1,945
|$882
|$1,658
|$5,790
|Repairs
|$136
|$321
|$471
|$549
|$639
|$2,116
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,253
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,433
|Financing
|$1,242
|$999
|$739
|$463
|$167
|$3,610
|Depreciation
|$5,045
|$2,101
|$1,850
|$1,639
|$1,471
|$12,106
|Fuel
|$1,591
|$1,638
|$1,687
|$1,738
|$1,790
|$8,444
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,871
|$6,370
|$7,556
|$6,159
|$6,637
|$37,594
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Transit Connect Minivan Wagon Titanium LWB 4dr Minivan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$939
|$967
|$997
|$1,026
|$1,057
|$4,987
|Maintenance
|$1,016
|$575
|$2,369
|$1,075
|$2,019
|$7,054
|Repairs
|$166
|$391
|$574
|$669
|$779
|$2,578
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,526
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$1,746
|Financing
|$1,513
|$1,217
|$900
|$564
|$204
|$4,398
|Depreciation
|$6,145
|$2,559
|$2,254
|$1,997
|$1,792
|$14,747
|Fuel
|$1,938
|$1,995
|$2,056
|$2,117
|$2,180
|$10,286
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,243
|$7,760
|$9,204
|$7,503
|$8,086
|$45,796
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Transit Connect Minivan Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate SWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$785
|$809
|$833
|$858
|$884
|$4,169
|Maintenance
|$849
|$480
|$1,980
|$898
|$1,688
|$5,896
|Repairs
|$139
|$327
|$479
|$559
|$651
|$2,155
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,276
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,459
|Financing
|$1,264
|$1,017
|$753
|$472
|$170
|$3,676
|Depreciation
|$5,136
|$2,139
|$1,884
|$1,669
|$1,497
|$12,326
|Fuel
|$1,620
|$1,668
|$1,718
|$1,770
|$1,822
|$8,597
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,069
|$6,486
|$7,693
|$6,271
|$6,758
|$38,277
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Transit Connect Minivan Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors SWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$855
|$881
|$908
|$935
|$963
|$4,541
|Maintenance
|$925
|$523
|$2,157
|$978
|$1,839
|$6,422
|Repairs
|$151
|$356
|$522
|$609
|$709
|$2,347
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,390
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$1,590
|Financing
|$1,377
|$1,108
|$820
|$514
|$185
|$4,004
|Depreciation
|$5,595
|$2,330
|$2,052
|$1,818
|$1,631
|$13,426
|Fuel
|$1,764
|$1,817
|$1,871
|$1,928
|$1,985
|$9,365
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,057
|$7,065
|$8,380
|$6,831
|$7,361
|$41,695
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Transit Connect Minivan Wagon XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$876
|$903
|$930
|$958
|$986
|$4,653
|Maintenance
|$948
|$536
|$2,210
|$1,003
|$1,884
|$6,580
|Repairs
|$155
|$365
|$535
|$624
|$726
|$2,405
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,424
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,629
|Financing
|$1,411
|$1,135
|$840
|$526
|$190
|$4,103
|Depreciation
|$5,733
|$2,388
|$2,103
|$1,863
|$1,671
|$13,756
|Fuel
|$1,808
|$1,861
|$1,918
|$1,975
|$2,034
|$9,595
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,354
|$7,239
|$8,586
|$6,999
|$7,543
|$42,720
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Transit Connect Minivan Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$841
|$866
|$893
|$919
|$947
|$4,466
|Maintenance
|$910
|$515
|$2,122
|$962
|$1,808
|$6,317
|Repairs
|$149
|$350
|$514
|$599
|$697
|$2,309
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,367
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$1,564
|Financing
|$1,355
|$1,090
|$806
|$505
|$182
|$3,938
|Depreciation
|$5,503
|$2,292
|$2,018
|$1,788
|$1,604
|$13,206
|Fuel
|$1,735
|$1,787
|$1,841
|$1,896
|$1,952
|$9,211
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,860
|$6,949
|$8,243
|$6,719
|$7,241
|$41,011
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Transit Connect Minivan Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$736
|$758
|$781
|$804
|$828
|$3,908
|Maintenance
|$796
|$450
|$1,856
|$842
|$1,582
|$5,527
|Repairs
|$130
|$307
|$449
|$524
|$610
|$2,020
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,196
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,368
|Financing
|$1,185
|$953
|$706
|$442
|$160
|$3,446
|Depreciation
|$4,815
|$2,006
|$1,766
|$1,565
|$1,404
|$11,555
|Fuel
|$1,518
|$1,563
|$1,611
|$1,659
|$1,708
|$8,060
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,377
|$6,081
|$7,212
|$5,879
|$6,336
|$35,885
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Transit Connect Minivan Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate SWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$974
|$1,004
|$1,034
|$1,065
|$1,097
|$5,174
|Maintenance
|$1,054
|$596
|$2,458
|$1,115
|$2,095
|$7,317
|Repairs
|$172
|$406
|$595
|$694
|$808
|$2,674
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,583
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,811
|Financing
|$1,569
|$1,262
|$934
|$585
|$211
|$4,562
|Depreciation
|$6,375
|$2,655
|$2,338
|$2,071
|$1,858
|$15,297
|Fuel
|$2,010
|$2,070
|$2,132
|$2,196
|$2,262
|$10,670
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,737
|$8,049
|$9,548
|$7,783
|$8,387
|$47,505
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2018 Transit Connect
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Ford Transit Connect in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2018 Ford Transit Connect info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019