Used 2011 Ford Transit Connect Minivan Consumer Reviews

Handles well at slow speeds but be careful at high speeds a quick lane change could be a problem . If you dont need the hight this is not a vehicle for you I am still not sure how to use the interior hight for anything. The biggest problem is the horse power . I have to tach 6500 rpm in the first 3 gears in order to enter the parkway at 40 mph . From a standing start it is the slowest vehicle I have ever driven . I drive alone and only cary 300 lbs of tools and supplies . I have 5000 miles on it and its not getting any better .

OK $23,000 for a van so, you know. Bought it today, seat seems comfortable. Need it for a small business and to tote an almost adult kid or 2. 4 cylinders and I could bearly get up a steep hill with only me in it and no passengers or payload. That scares me. Probably won't return it, cause I traded in my car. Shoulda shopped more! Yes, turning radius good. Ugly too. Still mileage good. Price good. Little scared about being able to get up to speed on highway or change lanes. If I can't get up a hill at 25 miles an hour, what will happen on the highway?

Used Delivery Van Converted Into Nice Mini-Camper Ray , 12/31/2016 Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear Glass (2.0L 4cyl 4A) My Wife and I both love the outdoors , but my backpacking days are over :-( . The answer was to have a little, mini-camper/shelter that was agile enough to be a daily driver for work. We bought a used (123,000 mi) 2011 Connect that had been a work van. We had our mechanic service the transmission - no problems, but it had never been serviced, we also had the suspension rebuilt. I gutted the back, installed a screened, tinted window from E-bay into the passenger side door for extra visibility/safety and fresh air while in the 'house' portion of the camper, added a ceiling vent/skylight with fan, LED 'house' lights in the back and built in a fold out twin bed, with storage underneath. This is all powered from a deep cycle, sealed ,AGM battery recharged by a very low profile, solar panel and regulator. That was expensive, but now it drives WONDERFULLY - well, it's not a Jaguar: it's a re-purposed delivery van... so, compared to its peers - it's wonderful. It's quite nice in the back part of our mini-camper, being far more comfortable and snug than a tent. Highways out here are 80 MPH and we've done about 15,000 miles of them in the last year, with no troubles. For a work vehicle, the acceleration is more than adequate and (to me) noticeably than what I read in other reviews. Yes, in mountains with heavy loads, it's not climbing like the V8's - that's reality, but climb it does while being thrifty on gas. On flat or rolling highways, no problem at all. >>> I wish that it had BRIGHTER headlights, but it was a fleet vehicle, so I replaced them with after market LED headlights from Amazon. Great daily driver, comfy and well traveled mini-camper - and our dog loves it. Safety Performance Comfort

You will have fun racing bicyclists lexxter , 06/14/2012 This is the worst vehicle I have ever had the displeasure of driving. It is extremely uncomfortable. It is extremely slow. The A/C sucks! The heater sucks! The radio sucks! The hubcaps fall off. The cabin noise is terrible. You may want to wear earplugs. I drive with the gas pedal stomped at all times. I cannot wait until the engine blows, which will not be long. I would rather be driving a 72 pinto.