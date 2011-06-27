  1. Home
Used 2004 Ford Thunderbird Premium Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$38,480
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$38,480
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$38,480
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)270/378 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$38,480
Torque286 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.9 l
Horsepower280 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.9 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$38,480
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$38,480
8 total speakersyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
180-watt audio outputyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$38,480
remote trunk releaseyes
leather trim on center consoleyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
alloy trim on dashyes
alloy trim on doorsyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
front reading lightsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$38,480
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$38,480
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$38,480
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front leg room42.7 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room37.2 in.
2 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
heated driver seatyes
Front shoulder room57.3 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room53.7 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$38,480
Front track60.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity8.5 cu.ft.
Length186.3 in.
Curb weight3780 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place8.5 cu.ft.
Height52.1 in.
EPA interior volume52.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base107.2 in.
Width72 in.
Rear track60.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$38,480
Exterior Colors
  • Platinum Silver
  • Merlot
  • Evening Black
  • Torch Red
  • Light Ice Blue Metallic
  • Vintage Mint Green
Interior Colors
  • Performance White
  • Black Ink
  • Light Sand
  • Torch Red
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$38,480
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
chrome alloy wheelsyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
P235/50R V tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$38,480
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
short and long arm rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$38,480
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
