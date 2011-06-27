  1. Home
Used 1991 Ford Thunderbird Consumer Reviews

5(83%)4(17%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.8
12 reviews
my t-bird

Deven Olsen , 08/23/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

this car has alot of work done to it. it had a new starter, alternator, battery, transmission, rear axle, and some more. it is in the shop for a mew tire now. i hade baught the car at 25,000 kms (19,250mi.) and now it has 45,000 kms (34,615mi.) i have did the rocker panels when i baught it. it is a really nice car!!

Yeaha

Ian16, 05/20/2003
0 of 2 people found this review helpful

Good Car!

The White Ride

T C7, 05/06/2002
0 of 1 people found this review helpful

Bought as a beater car and so far has be dependable, good to drive and easy to maintain. Glad I purchased it as a second car.

Amazing vehicle

Pat S, 05/22/2007
0 of 1 people found this review helpful

I have owned my Thunderbird SuperCoupe for 6 years so far. I am the second owner, and purchased the car from the original owner who meticulously maintained and cared for this Arizona car. When he moved the Pacific Northwest he garaged the car in an spotlessly clean heated garage. I have enjoyed driving this car on numerous road trips. The economy is between 17.5 mpg city with 29.3 highway while producing ample torque and power to set you back in your seat during heavy acceleration. The electronic suspension has a good command of the road especially at high speeds. This car easily handles high speeds with great performance. Again an amazing car to own and drive.

My First Love

T-Bird Man, 02/07/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This is my very first car and so far it has been very fun and good to drive. I like the room for the driver and passenger, and the car gets pretty good gas mileage for a 3.8 engine. Also the looks of the car are cool enough for me.

