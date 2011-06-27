Used 1991 Ford Tempo Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission3-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)255.6/312.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.2 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque130 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower100 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle40.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.5 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.
Front hip room48.8 in.
Front shoulder room53.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.9 in.
Rear hip Room51.0 in.
Rear leg room36.0 in.
Rear shoulder room53.3 in.
Measurements
Length177.0 in.
Curb weight2587 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.9 cu.ft.
Height52.9 in.
Wheel base99.9 in.
Width68.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Alabaster
  • Light Titanium Pearl Metallic
  • Light Crystal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Pastel Alabaster
  • Oxford White
  • Mocha Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Amethyst Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Chesapeake Blue Metallic
  • Medium Cabernet Red
  • Woodrose Pearl Metallic
  • Pastel Steel Blue Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Wild Strawberry Pearl Metallic
  • Alabaster
  • Medium Red
  • Medium Mocha Metallic
  • Medium Dark Titanium Metallic
  • Black
  • Atlantic Blue
  • Race Yellow
  • Pastel Titanium
  • Smoke
  • Sandalwood Spice Metallic
  • Sandalwood Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Reef Blue Metallic
  • Medium Woodrose Pearl Metallic
  • Vermillion
  • Bright Regatta Blue Metallic
  • Ultra Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Titanium Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Titanium Pearl Metallic
  • Currant Red
  • Midnight Regatta Blue
  • Crystal Blue Metallic
  • Midnight Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Clear Crystal Blue Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Titanium Metallic
