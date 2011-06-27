  1. Home
Used 2016 Ford Taurus Limited Features & Specs

More about the 2016 Taurus
Overview
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)323.0/456.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Torque254 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower288 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle39.5 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear fixed headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Equipment Group 300Ayes
Equipment Group 301Ayes
Driver Assist Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB with external media controlyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
adjustable pedalsyes
leather and simulated wood steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Multi-Contour Seats w/Active Motionyes
Smoker's Packyes
Voice-Activated Navigation Systemyes
All Weather Floor Matsyes
Cargo Organizeryes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
Front leg room41.9 in.
Front head room39.0 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room56.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room55.8 in.
Rear leg room38.1 in.
Rear shoulder room56.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Front License Plate Bracketyes
20" Machined Finish/Low Gloss Ebony 10 Spoke Wheelsyes
Rear Spoileryes
20" Polished Aluminum Wheelsyes
Power Moonroofyes
Measurements
Length202.9 in.
Curb weight4196 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.1 cu.ft.
Height60.7 in.
EPA interior volume122.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.0 in.
Width76.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Magnetic Metallic
  • Shadow Black
  • Blue Jeans Metallic
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Guard Metallic
  • Caribou Metallic
  • Bronze Fire Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Dune, premium leather
  • Charcoal Black, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
19 in. wheelsyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P255/45R V tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
