  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Taurus
  4. Used 2012 Ford Taurus
  5. Used 2012 Ford Taurus SHO
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2012 Ford Taurus SHO Consumer Reviews

More about the 2012 Taurus
5(50%)4(25%)3(25%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.3
4 reviews
Write a review
See all Tauruses for sale
List Price Estimate
$5,918 - $8,602
Used Taurus for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

2012 Tuxedo Black SHO

jim920, 10/12/2011
26 of 26 people found this review helpful

The new SHO is a replacement vehicle for a '08 Lexus ES350. This car is a kick to drive. The car is lightning fast, with no turbo lag. The SHO is much more fun to drive than the Lexus ES series sedan. The steering is quicker and the car handles like a true sports sedan. I took delivery of the car three weeks ago and have logged 1700 miles on the odometer. The car averaged 27 MPG on a road trip from Denver to Albuquerque, NM. In town milage has been around 17 MPG.

Report Abuse

Amazing car

famof3kids, 11/22/2011
6 of 7 people found this review helpful

Definitely a hidden gem. Rides great, good full size car, very reliable, great MPG. Amazing tech for the price, massaging seats, heated/cooled seats, rear heated seats, USB, ipod connectivity, active cruise control is cool, auto windshield wipers and headlights.

Report Abuse

2012 sho

keybd29, 10/14/2012
2 of 4 people found this review helpful

With about 6k on my sho I like this ride. However I do not love this ride. Steering is tight and communicates with the road. Steering ratio is fair with a slightly heavy feel. The build quality is always way up there with ford, I've had a bunch! The main caveat I offer is this sedan is simply too heavy. Too heavy for fun. It feels it when braking or turning. It's skid pad numbers are poor. It has good styling and the cabin is quiet. Stereo is good. Ford SYNC is a poor interface IMO. MPG for me is for me invariably 20-21. My '12 is basically a fleet land yacht. She doesn't much like turning nor braking and I have the performance package.

Report Abuse

Transmission Issues

skykid702, 05/18/2012
0 of 8 people found this review helpful

I recently got a 2012 SHO edition and it was a demo model with just over 5k on it. Once I got it on the road, it drove nice but a few days later, it started to act up with the transmission - When I would let it coast to a stop light, it downshifts really hard - to the point where I am lunged forward. When I do a soft accelerate, it shifts hard. I am not sure what to think any more about this car - I really wish I stuck with my gut and went with a Fusion or a Edge!

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Tauruses for sale

Related Used 2012 Ford Taurus SHO info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles