Used 2010 Ford Taurus Consumer Reviews

Best in SHO! Todd , 05/01/2010 26 of 26 people found this review helpful The SHO Taurus is amazing - incredible job by Ford. I've had Lexus, BMW, Infiniti, and Acura - shockingly this car competes in that group at $10-$15K less. If Americans don't consider this car they are snobs. First, it is QUICK - this car has the zoom-factor that will make you grin. The integrated SYNC, Sirius, and voice controls make the navigation and satellite radio a must have and set the bar for the industry. At first sticker seems high for a Taurus, but with the options you get it is extremely well equipped relative to all luxury sedans. GO DRIVE ONE! Report Abuse

Love my SHO carguy161 , 05/22/2012 28 of 29 people found this review helpful Great car, limited production, I obtained a signed certificate from Ford which is pretty cool. Very quite and powerful car. Great highway mileage. If you buy a 2010, be sure to have the dealer perform the TSB's (technical service bulletin) for a few minor issues. I have spent under $100 in the last two years in service and maintenance. Report Abuse

Great family car with AWD an the extra benefit of speed carguy161 , 10/10/2013 16 of 16 people found this review helpful Purchased this car new in the winter of 2010. Initially had some minor issues that Ford took care of with various Technical Service Bulletins. These are service advisories that Ford sends out to the dealers in authorization to fix minor issues that might be troublesome to the owner. Transmission reprogramming, brake pad/rotor change, rear shelf rattle, chrome peel on taillights. All minor. Since the TSB's, no other maintenance has been performed except oil changes and tire rotations, in 36k miles. Three years later and people still ask me if its a brand new car. The shine and exterior trim his holding remarkably well. The car is very fast and comfortable. Stock 0-60 times are 5.2 seconds. Report Abuse

Great car garyg , 08/21/2010 14 of 15 people found this review helpful I have had my SHO for 7 months and like the car better every day. No defects, no service needed, great performing sedan. Mine has the multi-contour seats with massage which I never thought I would use but have grown to enjoy. The adaptive cruise and blind spot alerts work flawlessly. Originally I bought this as a third car, one that I could trade off with my wife for commuting or go into the mountains for skiing. My main driver was a Porsche. This car is so good on the commute, I am afraid to let my wife try it for her commute. I don't think I would get the car back. Every guest in the car has been equally impressed. Report Abuse