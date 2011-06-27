Used 2005 Ford Taurus Wagon Consumer Reviews
Ok in the city gave me money's worth.
1990 to 1996 had transmission problems and Ford paid out generously to repair. After improving design they decided in mid 2000's to use the old style transmission and they went out again, but Ford refuses to repair past 36000. That cost me 2000.00. The rack and pinion steering handles well on the road and at high speeds. I've gotten 185000 out of vehicle. The accelerator pedal sticks when starting out from a stop. If you expect it just pump the pedal and that unsticks it. The catylictic convertor is bad and their design requires 3 converters be replaced at cost of 3500.00(happened at 150,000). I didnt replace instead use mystery oil in the gas tank eliminates any performance problems(8 oz per week)
Love my Taurus
Solid Car - its a tank in the snow, and for a 3.0L engine, has lots of low end power.
Big comfy haul anything land Yacht
Just turned 200,000 Kms and love this car. Big, comfortable for long trips, reliable and can pack in as much as most half tons. Other than a prematurely rusted weld in the gas tank neck I only do regular maintenance to this car. I look after it, keep the rustproofing going, fix anything like paint chips etc. After I do a total clean-up and wax it it looks, runs and drives like new. Just changed the left ball joint and did a complete brake job (only the 3rd since new- hyway miles only). Tried the new Taurus and it felt claustraphobic due to the small windows and I don't like the way it and the new Focus are high in the rear. Vulcan engine is a Will keep mine until it is done - 6 more years???
i'm bullish on taurus
bought my '05 wagon new, replacing a '95 volvo 960. the volvo was my dream car become rude awakening, so i wanted an affordable, reliable car. i got one. i keep the mobile one fresh, am careful with the transmission, complete stops before shifting, etc. when i change the trans fluid, the old looks as clean as the new. 84,000 problem free miles so far. smooth ride, quiet cabin, ice cold air, wonderful stereo, cheap to insure, and invisible to cops. she is garage kept, and i always park her at the far edge of a lot, so she looks new. last oil change, my mechanic offered to buy the car. i'll drive her 'til she drops, then i'm buying a ford flex
Taurus 2004 - HAYES
Was skeptical of performance, economy wise, during 1st 1000 miles. My 1st real test came during trip of 300mi. Averaged 24.1mpg, with some around town driving at the dest. Noticed appreciable increase in town driving since around 2000mi. Now averaging 20.6 town driving. Driving Taurus wagons since 1988. They fill my need for sedan like performance with extra cargo space. 1st experience with DOC engine. At first, a bit offset with the different sound resonated until I looked under the hood and saw the engine.
