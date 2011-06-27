Used 2001 Ford Taurus SE Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 2001 Taurus
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288/450 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque185 lb-ft @ 3950 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower155 hp @ 4900 rpm
Turning circle39.7 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
trunk lightyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room57.3 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
Front hip room54.4 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.1 in.
Rear hip Room55.7 in.
Rear leg room38.9 in.
Rear shoulder room56.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Measurements
Height56.1 in.
Wheel base108.5 in.
Length197.6 in.
Width73 in.
Curb weight3354 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Vibrant White Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Chestnut Clearcoat Metallic
  • Harvest Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Graphite Blue Metallic
  • Silver Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Spruce Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Royal Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Graphite
  • Dark Charcoal
  • Medium Parchment
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
P215/60R16 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
16 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
