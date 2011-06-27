Used 2001 Ford Taurus Sedan Consumer Reviews
Solid Car
Purchased this car used in 2002 with 26,000 miles on it. Now had 185,000 and the engine still runs like new. Still has the original muffler and exhaust system, this is amazing for Vermont. The undercarriage has very little rust. Only trouble spots are the rear wheel wells which nee body work at this point. Front Rotors warp when replace with original equipment, but once I change to a premium rotor from another company, no problems with the rotors. On the whole this has been a great car with low maintenance. Looking to replace with another Ford with the same 3.0 liter 6. This thing is a work horse.
2001 Taurus
I have used and abused this car for app. 5k miles a month. good and safe cars. I noticed people saying the rotors keep warping. I have found that the LIFETIME brake pads are usually to blame!! Try ceramic pads, softer, quieter, NO brake dust and happy pads...frank
Reliable overall
Every car has its quirks... for mine, it's been the front end. I've replaced so many driveaxles, front brake components, etc that it's become an annual chore. That said, my Taurus has taken me through EVERY kind of situation with no complaint. It's been scraped over desert flatrock, towed a U-haul weighing twice as much as itself 1500 miles, crossed country several times, and attacked by wildlife (bears, deer), idiots (Satan, the semi driver) and shopping carts. We're at 168k, and easily looking at another 100-150k - if i don't replace it with something more roomy for long trips. So far, though, i haven't found another vehicle that feels so cozy/sturdy/willing.
Reliable 24V Taurus
I've owned 3 tauruses and am considering buying a new sho. I fix cars for a living and hate working on my own so I don't buy cars that have troubles. You name the car and I've worked on it. My 2001 Taurus 24v has been more reliable than many of my customers hondas and toyotas or nissans. With 167k on the clock and counting my wife drives 12 miles each way to work every day. We take the car on road trips of 500 miles or more at a time and have never had a failure of any thing and I don't drive the car like grandma either. Our last tuarus was a 90'sho 5 spd that had 270,000 miles on it when we sold it.
Exceeded Expectations
Just as the title states, the Taurus really exceeded expectations. We almost got in an accident during the test drive when a huge truck swerved in our lane. It handled beautifully, it is surprisingly nimble for a 'large car'. We also get complements all the time about how nice the car looks! I know! It is a basic white FORD TAURUS! We bought it for safety, affordability, and to get us another 100k miles, but we secretly thought it looked pretty sweet ourselves! We would recommend the Taurus to anyone who wants a reliable, comfortable, affordable (and pretty cool)car.
