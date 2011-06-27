  1. Home
Used 1995 Ford Taurus SE Features & Specs

More about the 1995 Taurus
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288.0/432.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque165 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle38.6 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front hip room55.2 in.
Front shoulder room57.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room54.8 in.
Rear leg room37.7 in.
Rear shoulder room57.6 in.
Measurements
Length192.0 in.
Curb weight3118 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.0 cu.ft.
Height54.1 in.
Wheel base106.0 in.
Width71.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Chrome Yellow
  • Light Medium Aubergine Pearl Metallic
  • Light Evergreen Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Laser Red Metallic Tint
  • Oxford White
  • Performance White
  • Midnight Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Light Willow Metallic
  • Midnight Red Pearl Metallic
  • Light Santa Fe Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Portofino Pearl Metallic
  • Light Medium Iris Metallic
  • Sunrise Red Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Bronze Nightmist Pearl Metallic
  • Red Nightmist Pearl Metallic
  • Ultra Red
  • Pumice Pearl Metallic
  • Portofino Blue Metallic
  • Teal Metallic
  • Dark Tourmaline Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Royale Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Ultra Violet Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Opal Metallic
  • Medium Graphite Metallic
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Desert Coral Metallic
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl Metallic
  • Royal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Deep Iris Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Willow Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Calypso Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Vermillion Red
  • Medium Calypso Green Metallic
  • Ultra White
  • Medium Berry Pearl Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Brite Sapphire Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Lapis Pearl Metallic
