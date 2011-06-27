Used 1992 Ford Taurus Wagon Consumer Reviews
0 to 145000 original owner
Bought new in 92. 3.0 motor is bullit proof. Uses quart of oil every 2000miles (145000 on odometer). Changed oil every 3000 and trans fluid (key maintenance) every 30k. Air cond still ice cold, just replaced water pump (144k)..rebuilt trans at 112000 (starting to get soft ($1600).I pulled heavy loaded popup trailer on summer vacations. ABS Brake rotors only problem area. Acceleration misfire caused by mass airflow sensor cable, FORD has update..worth the $40.
0-75000 original owner
Ford knows about and refuses to fix the self destructing AXODE transmission and the head gaskets on the 3.8l for this year. Later years 3.8 head gaskets are fixed under a hidden warranty as may the 91 AXODE trans. DO NOT BUY THIS CAR - you will have head gasket and transmission failure. Interior door panels rattle, cooling system failed. Too bad about the engine/trans otherwise this was a stylish and comfortable car.
Good solid car
We found this car to be perfect for our family of 5. It was very comfortable and we felt safe. The 3rd seat in the back came in handy, and we had very few things go wrong with the car. Very reliable!
Run Away
We purchased this car for our college bound daughter, within a week it stranded her: ablown fuse with no known cause. Finally get it back, stranded her again, blown head gasket, leaking radiator, and now the tranny is acting up too. A knowledgible mechanic told to get rid of these before they hit 120k, ours has 101k. I'm looking at a $1000 repair bill on acar that I paid $500 too much for.
1992 Taurus wagon
I have two of these SW from 1992. Both have leaking steering. One has a dead air conditioner. One has a failing transmission. The inadequate air conditioning will freeze you on a cool morning and leave you sweating by 11:00 am. The rear defroster connection wires on both cars failed. Both have barely adequate cooling systems. AC fogs windows exactly where you need to look to see the side mirrors.
Sponsored cars related to the Taurus
Related Used 1992 Ford Taurus Wagon info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner