Used 1992 Ford Taurus Wagon Consumer Reviews

4.0
10 reviews
12

0 to 145000 original owner

DGB, 04/23/2003
0 of 1 people found this review helpful

Bought new in 92. 3.0 motor is bullit proof. Uses quart of oil every 2000miles (145000 on odometer). Changed oil every 3000 and trans fluid (key maintenance) every 30k. Air cond still ice cold, just replaced water pump (144k)..rebuilt trans at 112000 (starting to get soft ($1600).I pulled heavy loaded popup trailer on summer vacations. ABS Brake rotors only problem area. Acceleration misfire caused by mass airflow sensor cable, FORD has update..worth the $40.

0-75000 original owner

jwilson778, 05/28/2003
0 of 1 people found this review helpful

Ford knows about and refuses to fix the self destructing AXODE transmission and the head gaskets on the 3.8l for this year. Later years 3.8 head gaskets are fixed under a hidden warranty as may the 91 AXODE trans. DO NOT BUY THIS CAR - you will have head gasket and transmission failure. Interior door panels rattle, cooling system failed. Too bad about the engine/trans otherwise this was a stylish and comfortable car.

Good solid car

joya, 07/16/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

We found this car to be perfect for our family of 5. It was very comfortable and we felt safe. The 3rd seat in the back came in handy, and we had very few things go wrong with the car. Very reliable!

Run Away

schmuck, 09/18/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

We purchased this car for our college bound daughter, within a week it stranded her: ablown fuse with no known cause. Finally get it back, stranded her again, blown head gasket, leaking radiator, and now the tranny is acting up too. A knowledgible mechanic told to get rid of these before they hit 120k, ours has 101k. I'm looking at a $1000 repair bill on acar that I paid $500 too much for.

1992 Taurus wagon

Edgar Latrek, 09/20/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I have two of these SW from 1992. Both have leaking steering. One has a dead air conditioner. One has a failing transmission. The inadequate air conditioning will freeze you on a cool morning and leave you sweating by 11:00 am. The rear defroster connection wires on both cars failed. Both have barely adequate cooling systems. AC fogs windows exactly where you need to look to see the side mirrors.

12
