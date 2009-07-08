Used 1992 Ford Taurus for Sale Near Me

1,893 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Taurus Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,893 listings
  • 1995 Ford Taurus GL
    used

    1995 Ford Taurus GL

    117,591 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,995

    Details
  • 1996 Ford Taurus GL
    used

    1996 Ford Taurus GL

    111,435 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,995

    Details
  • 1997 Ford Taurus GL
    used

    1997 Ford Taurus GL

    104,537 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,799

    Details
  • 1997 Ford Taurus GL
    used

    1997 Ford Taurus GL

    89,568 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,850

    Details
  • 1997 Ford Taurus GL
    used

    1997 Ford Taurus GL

    159,963 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $2,950

    Details
  • 1998 Ford Taurus SE
    used

    1998 Ford Taurus SE

    69,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,750

    Details
  • 1998 Ford Taurus SE
    used

    1998 Ford Taurus SE

    75,170 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $5,190

    Details
  • 1998 Ford Taurus SE
    used

    1998 Ford Taurus SE

    144,935 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,995

    Details
  • 1999 Ford Taurus SE
    used

    1999 Ford Taurus SE

    111,936 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $1,699

    $1,910 Below Market
    Details
  • 1999 Ford Taurus SE
    used

    1999 Ford Taurus SE

    141,546 miles
    No accidents, 7 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $1,996

    $1,247 Below Market
    Details
  • 1999 Ford Taurus SE
    used

    1999 Ford Taurus SE

    145,000 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $2,994

    Details
  • 1999 Ford Taurus SE
    used

    1999 Ford Taurus SE

    139,375 miles

    $2,000

    Details
  • 1999 Ford Taurus SE
    used

    1999 Ford Taurus SE

    66,577 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,710

    Details
  • 1999 Ford Taurus SE
    used

    1999 Ford Taurus SE

    71,310 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,830

    Details
  • 1999 Ford Taurus SE
    used

    1999 Ford Taurus SE

    219,976 miles

    $2,794

    Details
  • 1999 Ford Taurus SE
    used

    1999 Ford Taurus SE

    359,502 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $1,050

    Details
  • 2000 Ford Taurus SES
    used

    2000 Ford Taurus SES

    185,667 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,499

    Details
  • 2000 Ford Taurus SE
    used

    2000 Ford Taurus SE

    141,390 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,500

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Ford Taurus searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,893 listings
  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Taurus
  4. Used 1992 Ford Taurus

Consumer Reviews for the Ford Taurus

Read recent reviews for the Ford Taurus
Overall Consumer Rating
3.735 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 35 reviews
  • 5
    (26%)
  • 4
    (34%)
  • 3
    (29%)
  • 2
    (9%)
  • 1
    (3%)
thought I would never like ford
Ctpeaches,08/07/2009
I bought the car with 106000 miles. It now has 196500. I bought it form an elderly lady that had bought it brand new. Seems all I have been doing is puting new or used parts in it this summer. The suspension in these cars stink. It is too stiff. The roof liner is falling down. had to replace the radiator, hoses and goose neck which still leaks under pressure. All new brake part in the rear. (Disc) used hood and rear passenger door. Easier then replacing the window motor. replaced all other window switches. The rod in the stearing colum broke so I do not need a key to start it. New battery. But the realy scary thing is is she keeps going. Ford did ok with this car. I would buy another one.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Ford
Taurus
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to