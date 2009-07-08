Used 1992 Ford Taurus for Sale Near Me
- 117,591 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,995
Andy Mohr Ford - Plainfield / Indiana
Now offering Mohr to your Door! Don't want to get out? Or can't? We will bring the car to you! And all the paperwork! We are open online and at the store.Get Mohr for your Money at Andy Mohr Ford. Don't miss out on massive savings.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1995 Ford Taurus GL.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FALP57U5SG307274
Stock: P6611A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 111,435 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$3,995
Randall Motors - Portage / Pennsylvania
center lap belts|Multi-reflector halogen headlamps w/auto on/off delay|Positive shut-off climate control registers on instrument panel|Pwr 4-wheel disc brakes|Pwr antenna|Pwr rack & pinion steering w/variable assist|Pwr side windows-inc: illum controls
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1996 Ford Taurus GL.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FALP57U4TA168064
Stock: 66210
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 104,537 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,799
Bell Audi - Edison / New Jersey
1997 Ford Taurus GL Light Denim Blue Clearcoat Metallic Odometer is 18766 miles below market average! 3.0L EFI V6 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive FWD 20/28 City/Highway MPG Cruise Control, Keyless Entry, Taurus GL, 4D Sedan, 3.0L EFI V6, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, FWD, Light Denim Blue Clearcoat Metallic, Light Graphite Cloth. Bell Audi is the #1 Volume Certified Audi Dealer in New Jersey and the Northeast. We have also been consistently ranked as one of the TOP TEN Audi Certified volume dealers in the Country!! Our Internet Market Value Pricing mission at Bell Audi is to present fair, competitive market value pricing to all of our customers. Audi Certified Pre-Owned Internet Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 40,000 websites hourly. This ensures that every one of our customers receives real-time Market Value Pricing on every vehicle we sell. We do not artificially inflate our new or preowned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers! We do not play pricing games, we save customers time, frustration, and present a Truly Exceptional purchase experience. Our inventory moves extremely quickly. PLEASE BE SURE TO SECURE YOUR APPOINTMENT.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Ford Taurus GL.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FALP52U9VA320768
Stock: P4547B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 89,568 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,850
Wilhelm Chevrolet Buick GMC - Jamestown / North Dakota
Your safety is our Top Priority. We are constantly sanitizing our vehicles, offices, showroom, etc. Our delivery drivers will sanitize the vehicle before taking it to you. Drivers will wear a mask gloves will re-sanitize the vehicle before exiting. Any remaining paperwork will be carefully handled delivered to the customer for completion, all while maintaining a safe social distance of no less than 6 feet. If you require additional safeguards, please reach out to our team. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. White 1997 Ford Taurus GL FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.0L EFI V6 Recent Arrival! Odometer is 51208 miles below market average! 20/28 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Ford Taurus GL.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FALP52U9VG147640
Stock: 500211
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 159,963 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$2,950
Roland Rich Ford - Delavan / Illinois
PRICE REDUCED! Come see this 1997 Ford Taurus GL. It has an Automatic transmission and a Gas V6 3.0L/182 engine. This Taurus comes equipped with these options: Manual air conditioning, Dual note horn, Tilt steering column, Front wheel drive, Rear window defroster, Front/rear stabilizer bar, Pwr front disc/rear drum brakes, Day/night rearview mirror, Tachometer, 130-amp alternator. Call our sales team today at 309-244-8249 to schedule a time to stop by and visit us at Roland Rich Ford, 915 E 4th Street, Delavan, IL 61734.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Ford Taurus GL.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FALP52U0VG136381
Stock: 7941A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-01-2013
- 69,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,750
Roland Rich Ford - Delavan / Illinois
PRICE REDUCED! Come see this 1998 Ford Taurus SE. It has an Automatic transmission and a Gas V6 3.0L/181 engine. This Taurus comes equipped with these options: Manual air conditioning, Dual note horn, Tilt steering column, Air filtration system, Front wheel drive, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Front/rear stabilizer bar, Pwr front disc/rear drum brakes, Speed control. Call our sales team today at 309-244-8249 to schedule a time to come take a test drive at Roland Rich Ford in Delavan, IL! We look forward to working with you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Ford Taurus SE.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAFP52U4WG140920
Stock: W2761A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-26-2001
- 75,170 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$5,190
Roland Rich Ford - Delavan / Illinois
PRICE REDUCED! LOW MILEAGE! Come see this 1998 Ford Taurus SE. It has an Automatic transmission and a Gas V6 3.0L/182 engine. This Taurus has the following options: Manual air conditioning, Tilt steering column, Air filtration system, Front wheel drive, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Front/rear stabilizer bar, Pwr front disc/rear drum brakes, Speed control. Give our sales team a call at 309-244-8249 to schedule a test drive and see it for yourself at Roland Rich Ford, 915 E 4th Street, Delavan, IL 61734
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Ford Taurus SE.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAFP52U7WG128177
Stock: W2680
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-01-2013
- 144,935 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$1,995
Clean Cutt Autos - New Castle / Delaware
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Ford Taurus SE.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAFP52U8WG105586
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 111,936 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$1,699$1,910 Below Market
Fire Truck Auto Sales - Ham Lake / Minnesota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Ford Taurus SE.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAFP53U6XG171361
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 141,546 milesNo accidents, 7 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$1,996$1,247 Below Market
Cactus Auto Company - Tucson / Arizona
*No Accidents Vehicle History Report*. 20/28 City/Highway MPGThank you for taking a look at our Ford Taurus. Customers rank getting a new car somewhere between getting sued and going to the dentist. That's why we set out to change the way you buy and own a car! *Pressure Free, Efficient, Friendly, and Helpful Sales Staff! *In House Team of Loan Specialists! We are great with numbers and even better with people! Credit Challenged? Give us a try! * Massive Inventory For One Stop Shopping! *Customer Lounge with Free Wifi & Refreshments! *No Hassle Sell or Trade Any Car - We Need Pre-Owned Inventory and Pay Top Dollar! We know you'll Be Happy with Cactus Auto, but don't just take our word for it. Check out what our recent happy customers have to say about us on Google and Facebook. If you are still looking for more information or additional photos please give us a call. Also, don't forget to ask about our Guaranteed Pre-Approvals and our extended service contracts to protect your new investment. We are here to help, and our goal is to make your car buying experience fun and enjoyable. Cactus Auto, your best auto picks since 1986!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Ford Taurus SE.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAFP53U1XG186222
Stock: 27169
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 145,000 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$2,994
Ross Downing Chevrolet - Hammond / Louisiana
This 1999 Ford Taurus SE features a 3.0L V6 engine , front wheel drive, power windows locks and mirrors, AM-FM radio, cassette player, air conditioning, cruise control, child safety locks and more! Call us to arrange a test drive or stop in today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Ford Taurus SE.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAFP53U3XA214640
Stock: A9187B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 139,375 miles
$2,000
Serra Toyota Saginaw - Saginaw / Michigan
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Ford Taurus SE.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAFP53S5XG250020
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 66,577 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,710
Roland Rich Ford - Delavan / Illinois
PRICE REDUCED! LOW MILEAGE! Come see this 1999 Ford Taurus SE. It has an Automatic transmission and a Gas V6 3.0L/182 engine. This Taurus comes equipped with these options: Dual note horn, Tilt steering column, Glove box, Front stabilizer bar, Front wheel drive, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Pwr front disc/rear drum brakes, Speed control, Air conditioning. CCall our sales team today at 309-244-8249 to schedule a time to come take a test drive at Roland Rich Ford in Delavan, IL! We look forward to working with you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Ford Taurus SE.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAFP53U6XG166273
Stock: W2841
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-01-2013
- 71,310 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,830
Roland Rich Ford - Delavan / Illinois
PRICE REDUCED! LOW MILEAGE! Look at this 1999 Ford Taurus SE. It has an Automatic transmission and a Gas V6 3.0L/182 engine. This Taurus comes equipped with these options: Dual note horn, Tilt steering column, Glove box, Front stabilizer bar, Front wheel drive, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Pwr front disc/rear drum brakes, Speed control, Air conditioning. Call our sales team today at 309-244-8249 to schedule a time to come take a test drive at Roland Rich Ford in Delavan, IL! We look forward to working with you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Ford Taurus SE.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAFP53U5XG114164
Stock: W2863A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-01-2013
- 219,976 miles
$2,794
Rimrock Cadillac - Billings / Montana
1999 Ford Taurus SE V6 Sedan Graphite Blue Clearcoat Metallic FWD 3.0L V6 24V 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive No Accidents!!, Has Service Records!!, Clean Autocheck!!, 5-Passenger Seating, Cloth Bucket Seats (5-passenger), Front Center Armrest w/Storage, 4 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, Cassette, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Panic alarm, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers, 5-Passenger Seating, Cloth Bucket Seats (5-passenger), Front Center Armrest w/Storage. 18/26 City/Highway MPG At Rimrock We take our Internet Business Very Seriously! Shopping with us is car buying the way it should be Fun, Informative, and Fair! Here are our promises: *Transparent Pricing and Fast Sales Process! *Customer Lounge with Free Wifi Refreshments! *In House Team of Loan and Lease Specialists! Good with numbers, better with people! No matter what pre-owned vehicle you select you will get the Royal Rimrock Treatment. Go to www.vwbillings.com or www.rimrockkia.com To See Our Specials!! Call 866-979-1682 for any questions you may have. Rimrock has always been Locally Owned and Operated. We are Family oriented, and support our Local Community!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Ford Taurus SE.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAFP53S1XG209867
Stock: UZ2025A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-26-2020
- 359,502 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$1,050
Hainen Ford - Tipton / Missouri
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Ford Taurus SE.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAFP53S8XA162341
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 185,667 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$1,499
Hank Graff Chevrolet - Davison / Michigan
Red Tag! Blow out special!!!, Taurus SES, 4D Sedan, 3.0L V6 24V, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, FWD, Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic, Cloth, 4 Speakers, 5-Spoke Painted Aluminum Wheels, 6-Passenger Seating, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, Cassette, Cloth Seat Trim, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers. FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.0L V6 24V
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Ford Taurus SES.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAFP55S3YA156946
Stock: 6-22424BF
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- 141,390 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$2,500
AutoAuctionSanDiego - San Diego / California
This vehicle is available for sale outside of the auction for $2500. However, the OPENING BID for this vehicle is only $1000 at the PUBLIC auto auction this SATURDAY at 11am. Come in and bid to get crazy deals! The Auto Auction is OPEN TO THE PUBLIC and is FREE to enter. Come during the week or early Saturday to sit in, start up, and inspect the vehicles before you bid. Gates open at 9AM. You can even test drive this car to your own mechanic for inspection on weekdays (Mon-Fri). NO SALVAGED TITLES. Check our site for more cars, and FREE AutoCheck History Reports www.autoauctionofsandiego.com. 619-281-3333 Come see this 2000 Ford Taurus SE. Its Automatic transmission and Gas V6 3.0L/181 engine will keep you going. This Ford Taurus comes equipped with these options: Warning lights-inc: airbags, door ajar, battery, oil pressure, low brake fluid, service engine soon, seat belt reminder, low fuel, Variable intermittent windshield wipers, Under-floor/right-rear quarter storage compartment, Transmission oil cooler, Tilt steering column, Speed control, SecuriLock passive anti-theft system (coded key), Seat belt pretensioners, Remote keyless entry, and Rear window wiper/washer. See it for yourself at Auto Auction of San Diego, 5801 Fairmount Ave, San Diego, CA 92120.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Ford Taurus SE.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAFP58S5YA168981
Stock: 26489
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
