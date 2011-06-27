  1. Home
Used 1992 Ford Taurus LX Features & Specs

More about the 1992 Taurus
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288.0/416.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque160 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 4800 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Measurements
Length192.0 in.
Curb weight3193 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.9 cu.ft.
Height54.1 in.
Wheel base106.0 in.
Width71.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Caribbean Green Metallic
  • Medium Regatta Blue Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Dark Cranberry Metallic
  • Medium Mocha Metallic
  • Opal Gray Metallic
