Used 1992 Ford Taurus L Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288.0/416.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque160 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 4800 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front hip room55.2 in.
Front shoulder room57.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.1 in.
Rear hip Room57.0 in.
Rear leg room36.7 in.
Rear shoulder room57.5 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity81 cu.ft.
Length193.1 in.
Curb weight3262 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place45.7 cu.ft.
Height55.5 in.
Wheel base106.0 in.
Width71.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Opal Gray Metallic
  • Black
  • Silver Metallic
  • Dark Cranberry Metallic
  • Mocha Frost Metallic
  • Medium Regatta Blue Metallic
  • Medium Mocha Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Medium Cranberry Metallic
  • Caribbean Green Metallic
  • Dark Plum Metallic
  • Royal Blue Metallic
  • Crystal Blue Frost Metallic
