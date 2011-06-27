Used 1991 Ford Taurus Wagon Consumer Reviews

Worst car on the road rkuef , 05/16/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I've noticed most of the good reviews are in regards to the SHO. SHO may be a better car; I had a '91 GL Wagon I bought in '96 with 65K on it. I never put more than 6K on it per year. I couldn't, it was never out of the shop. Whenever I told a mechanic I had a Taurus, they'd reply, "I'm sorry to hear that." There was no end of trouble with suspension, alignment, and sealed bearings. The alignment was so bad the tires went bald on a 500 mile trip and nearly killed me. After the second time the transmission went out I'd had enough. If you get this car, drive it straight to hell, because that's where it belongs. Report Abuse

Over 200k miles and still going tauruslover , 02/10/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I bought this car over 8 years ago, and it has always exceeded my expectations (now over 202k miles). It's been a great family wagon, with the 3rd seat, higher than expected mileage (about 27 to 29 mpg, and great value. The repairs have been minimal, so we've saved a lot of money over this long haul! Report Abuse

Our last Taurus alshoe , 08/05/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Overall this is is a very comfortable car and has many nice luxury features. Interior and exterior have held up well, car parked outside mostly. Reliabilty is bad. Bought car with 76,000 miles. Transmision went out at 79,000 miles. Head gasket blew shortly thereafter. Both are known defects for this engine and transmission. Our newest car is now a Saturn. (see review) Report Abuse

Good utility car l1049g , 12/22/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Basically a good car. Hatch lid came from factory misfitted to car and cannot be corrected. Air conditioner and head gaskets replaced at 55,000 miles, but otherwise average on repair. Report Abuse