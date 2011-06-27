  1. Home
Used 2012 Ford Shelby GT500 Base Features & Specs

More about the 2012 Shelby GT500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$48,810
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG17
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$48,810
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$48,810
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)240.0/368.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$48,810
Torque510 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
Base engine size5.4 l
Horsepower550 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle37.0 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$48,810
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$48,810
Electronics Packageyes
SVT Performance Packageyes
Rapid Spec 820Ayes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$48,810
8 total speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
500 watts stereo outputyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$48,810
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
alloy trim on dashyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
suede and leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
retained accessory poweryes
electric power steeringyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$48,810
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$48,810
Floor Mat Deleteyes
Shaker 1000 Audio Systemyes
Recaro Leather Sport Seatsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$48,810
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$48,810
Front head room38.5 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.3 in.
leather/sueded microfiberyes
Front leg room42.4 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room53.4 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$48,810
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room34.7 in.
Rear hip Room46.8 in.
Rear leg room29.8 in.
Rear shoulder room51.6 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$48,810
Glass Roofyes
Shelby GT500 Full Vehicle Coveryes
Top & Side Stripe Deleteyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$48,810
Front track61.9 in.
Length188.1 in.
Curb weight3820 lbs.
Gross weight4700 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.7 in.
Height55.6 in.
EPA interior volume96.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base107.1 in.
Width73.9 in.
Rear track62.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$48,810
Exterior Colors
  • Performance White Clearcoat
  • Grabber Blue
  • Kona Blue Metallic
  • Race Red
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Black
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal Black w/Silver Racing Stripe Inserts, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Charcoal Black w/White Racing Stripe Inserts, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Charcoal Black w/Red Racing Stripe Inserts, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Charcoal Black w/Grabber Blue Racing Stripe Inserts, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Charcoal Black w/Black Racing Stripe Inserts, leather/sueded microfiber
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$48,810
P285/35R Z tiresyes
19 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$48,810
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
solid axle rear suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$48,810
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
