Used 2007 Ford Shelby GT500 Convertible Consumer Reviews

40th #289 #289 , 11/01/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Truth be known, I was disappointed when iI first purchased my 07, not because of the over msrp, but what I expected from Shelby. Truth is I don't think Mr. Shelby got what he really wanted from Ford when it was finished. I took my car to Las Vegas to CSM (shelby's garage) a year after purchase. WOW!!!! Now lets talk finish! Carbon fiber everywhere! new suspension! New exaust! 20" wheels and tires! Stripes back on the drop tops! Numberplates and signature plates! The car is a blast to drive, handles like a dream, and looks 10 fold better. Worth every nickle for the 40th package! And Ford still warrantees it. Nope, I don't work for him, just satisfied with my Shelby now! '07 owners inquire!

2007 Shelby GT 500 Mike Scaramucci , 06/08/2008 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I am 62 and it is the most fantastic car that I have owned. There is no equal. I have done several upgrades to the hp. it sounds fantastic and its speed is exciting.

In love with my Shelby jill green , 07/12/2008 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I love this car. I owned 4 others over the years. This is one great car. I have to be careful because you don't realize your doing 80 or better while tooling along. We took a trip to Vegas in her and she cruised along like a dream. I don't know to say but this little red is a keeper.