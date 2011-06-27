  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Shelby GT500
  4. Used 2007 Ford Shelby GT500
  5. Used 2007 Ford Shelby GT500 Convertible
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2007 Ford Shelby GT500 Convertible Consumer Reviews

More about the 2007 Shelby GT500
5(75%)4(25%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.8
4 reviews
Write a review
See all Shelby GT500s for sale
List Price Estimate
$12,643 - $22,075
Used Shelby GT500 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

40th #289

#289, 11/01/2009
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Truth be known, I was disappointed when iI first purchased my 07, not because of the over msrp, but what I expected from Shelby. Truth is I don't think Mr. Shelby got what he really wanted from Ford when it was finished. I took my car to Las Vegas to CSM (shelby's garage) a year after purchase. WOW!!!! Now lets talk finish! Carbon fiber everywhere! new suspension! New exaust! 20" wheels and tires! Stripes back on the drop tops! Numberplates and signature plates! The car is a blast to drive, handles like a dream, and looks 10 fold better. Worth every nickle for the 40th package! And Ford still warrantees it. Nope, I don't work for him, just satisfied with my Shelby now! '07 owners inquire!

Report Abuse

2007 Shelby GT 500

Mike Scaramucci, 06/08/2008
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I am 62 and it is the most fantastic car that I have owned. There is no equal. I have done several upgrades to the hp. it sounds fantastic and its speed is exciting.

Report Abuse

In love with my Shelby

jill green, 07/12/2008
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I love this car. I owned 4 others over the years. This is one great car. I have to be careful because you don't realize your doing 80 or better while tooling along. We took a trip to Vegas in her and she cruised along like a dream. I don't know to say but this little red is a keeper.

Report Abuse

Fun in the sun

Larry M, 04/04/2008
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Have owned several convertibles - 05 Vette was my last. The Shelby is just more fun. When you mash the pedal to the floor - it just plain hauls. Smokey burnouts at will - and will lay rubber at any speed in 1st gear. The ridgity of the car could be better but it not as bad as some of the expert reviews state. The car lacks some of the bells and whistles of the Vette but who cares if you have to turn the lights on & off. As far as the wow factor goes - its high. Lots of thumbs up and questioning admirers. I think for 10-15K less than the Vette its a steal.

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Shelby GT500s for sale

Related Used 2007 Ford Shelby GT500 Convertible info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles