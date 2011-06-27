Used 2007 Ford Shelby GT500 Convertible Consumer Reviews
40th #289
Truth be known, I was disappointed when iI first purchased my 07, not because of the over msrp, but what I expected from Shelby. Truth is I don't think Mr. Shelby got what he really wanted from Ford when it was finished. I took my car to Las Vegas to CSM (shelby's garage) a year after purchase. WOW!!!! Now lets talk finish! Carbon fiber everywhere! new suspension! New exaust! 20" wheels and tires! Stripes back on the drop tops! Numberplates and signature plates! The car is a blast to drive, handles like a dream, and looks 10 fold better. Worth every nickle for the 40th package! And Ford still warrantees it. Nope, I don't work for him, just satisfied with my Shelby now! '07 owners inquire!
2007 Shelby GT 500
I am 62 and it is the most fantastic car that I have owned. There is no equal. I have done several upgrades to the hp. it sounds fantastic and its speed is exciting.
In love with my Shelby
I love this car. I owned 4 others over the years. This is one great car. I have to be careful because you don't realize your doing 80 or better while tooling along. We took a trip to Vegas in her and she cruised along like a dream. I don't know to say but this little red is a keeper.
Fun in the sun
Have owned several convertibles - 05 Vette was my last. The Shelby is just more fun. When you mash the pedal to the floor - it just plain hauls. Smokey burnouts at will - and will lay rubber at any speed in 1st gear. The ridgity of the car could be better but it not as bad as some of the expert reviews state. The car lacks some of the bells and whistles of the Vette but who cares if you have to turn the lights on & off. As far as the wow factor goes - its high. Lots of thumbs up and questioning admirers. I think for 10-15K less than the Vette its a steal.
