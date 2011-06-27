2019 Ford Shelby GT350 Coupe Consumer Reviews
MSRP Starting at
$59,140
Compare dealer price quotes
2019 Shelby GT350
Len, 12/20/2019
R 2dr Coupe (5.2L 8cyl 6M)
8 of 8 people found this review helpful
I was considering purchase BMW M2 or M4, Audi RS5 and AMG C63 S Merce. But after driving Shelby GT350 it was no brainer for me. All these german cars with options(which are must have) go quickly to $90-100 range. I purchased new GT350 for much less and handling and performance of this car is in par if not better, not to mention it has true manual transmission and naturally aspired V8 engine. Good for you Ford!!!
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Dream car
G. Schwartz, 06/22/2019
2dr Coupe (5.2L 8cyl 6M)
12 of 13 people found this review helpful
World class sports car for far less cost than many less capable exotics. Genuine street legal road racer. Perfect combination of power, suspension, steering, brakes, trans. And the exhaust - pure unbridled joy. I may never use the radio.
Report Abuse
Excellent
AMG , 12/25/2019
2dr Coupe (5.2L 8cyl 6M)
2 of 3 people found this review helpful
Great job,
Report Abuse
Rev It Up
Mustang Bobbie, 04/01/2020
2dr Coupe (5.2L 8cyl 6M)
2 of 3 people found this review helpful
This car is superb
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Abi's answers and reviews
Abigail Bray-Crews, 01/28/2020
2dr Coupe (5.2L 8cyl 6M)
1 of 2 people found this review helpful
nice car and good quality.
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Shelby GT350
Related 2019 Ford Shelby GT350 Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Equinox 2017
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2016
- Used Tesla Model S 2017
- Used Nissan Armada 2018
- Used Nissan Rogue 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 2015
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2015
- Used Toyota Camry 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2016
- Used INFINITI G35
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
- 2020 Pathfinder
- Volkswagen Passat 2020
- 2021 Yukon
- GMC Terrain 2020
- Subaru WRX 2020
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan
- 2020 Lincoln Navigator
- 2020 Nissan GT-R
- Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Honda Civic 2020
- 2020 Honda Accord
- 2021 Honda Pilot
- 2020 Honda Odyssey
- 2020 HR-V
- Honda Fit 2020
- Honda Civic 2019
- 2020 Insight
- 2020 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2020 Clarity
Research Similar Vehicles
- Toyota RAV4 2020
- 2020 Grand Cherokee
- Jeep Wrangler 2020
- Kia Telluride 2021
- 2020 RX 350
- 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan
- 2020 Subaru Forester
- Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2020
- 2020 Outback
- Jeep Cherokee 2020