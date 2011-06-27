  1. Home
2019 Ford Shelby GT350 Coupe Consumer Reviews

4.3
4.3
7 reviews
12

2019 Shelby GT350

Len, 12/20/2019
R 2dr Coupe (5.2L 8cyl 6M)
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

I was considering purchase BMW M2 or M4, Audi RS5 and AMG C63 S Merce. But after driving Shelby GT350 it was no brainer for me. All these german cars with options(which are must have) go quickly to $90-100 range. I purchased new GT350 for much less and handling and performance of this car is in par if not better, not to mention it has true manual transmission and naturally aspired V8 engine. Good for you Ford!!!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Dream car

G. Schwartz, 06/22/2019
2dr Coupe (5.2L 8cyl 6M)
12 of 13 people found this review helpful

World class sports car for far less cost than many less capable exotics. Genuine street legal road racer. Perfect combination of power, suspension, steering, brakes, trans. And the exhaust - pure unbridled joy. I may never use the radio.

Excellent

AMG , 12/25/2019
2dr Coupe (5.2L 8cyl 6M)
2 of 3 people found this review helpful

Great job,

Rev It Up

Mustang Bobbie, 04/01/2020
2dr Coupe (5.2L 8cyl 6M)
2 of 3 people found this review helpful

This car is superb

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Abi's answers and reviews

Abigail Bray-Crews, 01/28/2020
2dr Coupe (5.2L 8cyl 6M)
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

nice car and good quality.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
See all Shelby GT350s for sale

