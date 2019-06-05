2019 Ford Shelby GT350 Coupe
What’s new
- Retuned stability control, power steering and suspension
- New Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires
- Many features from last year's Electronics package are now standard
- Newly standard Wi-Fi hotspot and available Bang & Olufsen premium audio system
- Part of the sixth Mustang generation introduced for 2015
Pros & Cons
- Supreme grip and handling precision around turns
- High-revving, sonorous V8 gives the car serious race-car character
- Cramped rear seat, assuming there's one to begin with
Which Shelby GT350 does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating8.2 / 10
To the untrained eye, the 2019 Shelby GT350 looks just like a regular Mustang. But if there's such a thing as a saber-toothed tiger in wolf's clothing, this is pretty much it.
For starters, Ford tossed the Mustang's 5.0-liter V8 engine in favor of a hand-built 5.2-liter engine. This V8 can spin up to its 8,250-rpm redline thanks to its lighter and compact flat-plane crank. Essentially, the GT350's V8 is louder, quicker and more powerful. It makes 526 horsepower and 429 lb-ft of torque, compared to the Mustang GT's 460 hp and 420 lb-ft. The power then gets sent to the rear wheels through a six-speed manual transmission with slightly shorter gear ratios. There's also a standard Torsen limited-slip differential to ensure evenly distributed grip.
Of course, there's no point to all this power without a supporting cast. The GT350 receives a lowered ride height, a retuned suspension (further updated for 2019), magnetorheological dampers, stronger brakes, extra cooling capability and stickier tires. On the upgraded GT350R version, Ford has even installed lightweight carbon-fiber wheels and additional aerodynamic body pieces.
Competitors to the 2019 Ford Shelby GT350 are varied, and that's because of its near-premium price tag. Other considerations should include the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE, the BMW M2 Competition and the 2020 Toyota Supra. While all of these models are souped-up versions of more pedestrian fare, only the GT350 separates itself from the herd with its unique flat-plane crank engine.
2019 Ford Shelby GT350 models
The 2019 Ford Shelby GT350 is a high-performance version of the Mustang coupe. There are two trim levels: the base GT350 and the race-focused GT350R. Essentially, the GT350 is the track-day version of a Mustang and, as such, it has many performance features that you won't see on a standard rental Mustang.
Standard equipment for the base GT350 includes a 5.2-liter V8 (526 horsepower and 429 lb-ft of torque), a six-speed manual transmission, 19-inch wheels, adaptive suspension dampers and heavy-duty springs, Brembo brakes, a Torsen rear differential (with 3.73 gearing), a front-suspension tower brace, three powertrain coolers (oil, differential and transmission), adjustable drive settings, xenon headlights, a rear spoiler and diffuser, and keyless ignition and entry.
Inside, you'll find manually adjustable Recaro front seats with simulated suede inserts, a tilt-and-telescoping steering column, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, Bluetooth, an 8-inch center display, Track Apps performance telemetry, a rearview camera, and a six-speaker sound system with two USB ports.
Opting for the Technology package equips the GT350 with a voice-activated navigation system, the premium Bang & Olufsen sound system, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, and heated side mirrors. If you opt for more comfortable leather sport seats, you'll also receive six-way power adjustability, heating and ventilation, and driver-seat memory functions. A Handling package comes with adjustable strut top mounts that expand the range of adjustability for the front suspension and a Gurney flap extension for the rear spoiler.
The GT350R gets most of the GT350's standard equipment, plus 19-inch carbon-fiber wheels (with special Michelin tires), revised suspension tuning, a front chin splitter, and a carbon-fiber rear wing.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Ford Shelby GT350 (5.2L V8 | six-speed manual | RWD).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted in 2016, the current Ford Shelby GT350 has received some minor revisions including more standard features and this year's revised tires and suspension. Our findings remain applicable to this year's Ford Shelby GT350, however.
Scorecard
|Overall
|8.2 / 10
|Driving
|9.0
|Comfort
|9.0
|Interior
|8.0
|Utility
|7.5
Driving9.0
Acceleration10.0
Braking9.0
Steering8.0
Handling9.0
Drivability8.0
Comfort9.0
Seat comfort9.0
Ride comfort9.5
Noise & vibration8.5
Climate control7.5
Interior8.0
Ease of use7.5
Getting in/getting out6.5
Driving position9.0
Roominess7.0
Visibility7.5
Quality7.5
Utility7.5
Small-item storage7.0
Cargo space7.5
Technology
Smartphone integration
Sponsored cars related to the Shelby GT350
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Ford Shelby GT350.
Trending topics in reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
I was considering purchase BMW M2 or M4, Audi RS5 and AMG C63 S Merce. But after driving Shelby GT350 it was no brainer for me. All these german cars with options(which are must have) go quickly to $90-100 range. I purchased new GT350 for much less and handling and performance of this car is in par if not better, not to mention it has true manual transmission and naturally aspired V8 engine. Good for you Ford!!!
World class sports car for far less cost than many less capable exotics. Genuine street legal road racer. Perfect combination of power, suspension, steering, brakes, trans. And the exhaust - pure unbridled joy. I may never use the radio.
Great job,
This car is superb
2019 Ford Shelby GT350 video2019 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 Test Drive and Review
2019 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 Test Drive and Review
[MUSIC PLAYING] KURT NIEBUHR: This is the best Mustang ever built. It's the 2019 Ford Shelby GT350. No other Mustang has combined on-road comfort with on-track performance in such a friendly and usable package, and it sounds great, too. But before we go into what makes the 2019 version that much better, don't forget to click Subscribe. And be sure to check out Edmunds for all your car shopping needs. So for 2019, Ford has made very few changes to the outside of the GT350. Let's have a look around the front. And it would take a pretty sharp eye to notice that they have modified the radiator blocking in the front of the car. More on that later. If you walk around to the side of the car, you will notice that they have a new design for the wheels. But even more importantly, it's the tires that they put on the wheels. These are Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires. The FP on the tire, that stands for Ford Performance. We're big fans of these tires, but Ford has worked with Michelin to develop a tire and a compound and a construction just for the GT350. It's all about helping the balance and making the car more friendly. So perhaps the most obvious change to the 2019 model is this, well, what Ford calls a swing. And it's kind of a mix between a spoiler and a wing. This wing was developed when they were developing the arrow for the GT500, which we're going to see pretty soon. And it literally is the same part on both cars. This has the optional flap, which you can buy, and it just screws in with four screws on the back. And that adds even more downforce and more traction at higher speed. Remember what I said about the front radiator blocking? Ford re-profiling all that to work in better conjunction with this swing. When it comes to the interior, there haven't really been any changes. You still get the great Recaro seats. These are not leather. They're cloth. They're very gripping. Very aggressive bolsters, as well-- so if you don't like climbing into your seat, you might not like this car that much. You get a suede and leather-wrapped flat bottom wheel. You get a shift lever which kind of looks like it belongs in the EcoBoost, if you ask me. I think the shift knob on the bullet and the regular GT are way cooler. But there are a lot of other cool bits and pieces to this car that you can't see, because, well, they're under the car. We should go inside and check those out. [MUSIC PLAYING] It's cool that Ford brought some of their parts and bits in, because you can't always see them when they're actually in use on the car. You've got this really interesting composite oil pan, very lightweight. You've got the whole clutch and flywheel assembly and shifter, that amazing flat plane crank, which really makes the car sound perfect. You've also got really beefy aluminum suspension pieces. And it's quite light. This one as well-- this is a very big piece of aluminum, as you can see. But it's also quite light. Why would you spend all that time and money to make the parts as light as possible? Well, it's so that when you want to add weight back in, you've got the space, like these 394-millimeter brake rotors. These are gigantic. [MUSIC PLAYING] Ford invited us to drive a bunch of their GT350s at the M1 concourse in Pontiac, Michigan. It's short. It's fast. Let's go see what it's like. [ENGINE REVVING] Listen to that sound, 5.2 liters, 526 horsepower. Oh, not much better than that. I love that sound, man. So all those new tweaks that Ford's worked on the GT350, how do they work on a track? Well, the front spring rates are up about 10%. The rear spring rates, they dropped those by about 5. And the rear sway bars, it's a little higher. Thankfully, what they did not change has anything to do with this 5.2-liter flat plane crank engine. Oh, good brakes, good brakes. [? Tack ?] it out, staying on the gas. I expected the car to be good, because the last one was really good. But this one just feels a little bit friendlier. The front is a little more eager. It's not too fast. The rear takes a nice set mid-corner. And you can just feed the power in. There's something else that Ford worked on, and that is ESC traction control calibration and all that. It allows you to put the power on really. Always traction in this car-- it's great. Good high speed grip, too. Man, these Michelins are good, man. They are good. Special mention should go to this six-speed manual. This is a Tremec, and it's unique to the GT350, the case, the brand, the ratios, everything. It is a great gearbox. This is a good car, a fantastic Ford, best Mustang ever. One more lap just for fun. Great all around performance, great balance. I wouldn't have an issue doing a track day and then driving the car home. So has Ford made the 2019 GT350 better? Yeah, they have, incrementally. All the little changes, especially the Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires, really make this car balanced, easy, and fun to drive. But it's not the only car in the market. There are other cars, like the Camaro ZL1 1LE. That's more of a bruiser, more powerful. But that's also kind of the same thing. You can get the Porsche Cayman S. It's lighter weight, more of a pure sports car, but it won't sound like this thing. There's also the BMW M2 Competition. It's like a little German muscle car. And I think that's the closest price-wise and performance-wise to the GT350. Which one would I pick? I have that. one. Don't forget to like, subscribe, and make sure to visit Edmunds for all your car shopping needs. [MUSIC PLAYING]
The 2019 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 has subtle styling updates, such as aerodynamic drag-reducing parts and a Gurney flap, and a new set of Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires designed specifically for the Shelby. That's as good of a reason to get behind the wheel as any, which is exactly what we did.
Features & Specs
|2dr Coupe
5.2L 8cyl 6M
|MSRP
|$59,140
|MPG
|14 city / 21 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|526 hp @ 7500 rpm
|R 2dr Coupe
5.2L 8cyl 6M
|MSRP
|$67,135
|MPG
|14 city / 21 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|526 hp @ 7500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Shelby GT350 safety features:
- SOS Post-Crash Alert System
- Sounds the horn and flashes the emergency indicators in the event of a crash, alerting emergency workers of your location.
- Rearview Camera
- Helps you navigate into tight parking spots and avoid collisions when backing out of spots in crowded parking lots.
- Ford MyKey
- Allows the owner to set secondary-driver parameters and limits for teen and valet drivers.
Ford Shelby GT350 vs. the competition
Ford Shelby GT350 vs. Chevrolet Corvette
The Grand Sport is the purest expression of the Corvette. Though it makes less power than the GT350, it has more torque and can dominate on a racetrack. Thanks to the rear seats, everyday usability goes to the Shelby. But that doesn't mean the Corvette is a one-trick pony. Its large hatch area is surprisingly friendly to cargo.
Ford Shelby GT350 vs. BMW M4
The GT350 and the Camaro ZL1 are arch enemies and share many of the same types of upgrades to the suspension, powertrain and brakes for better performance on the track. The main difference is power: The GT350 has its high-revving V8, while the Camaro goes the more familiar route with a supercharged V8.
Ford Shelby GT350 vs. BMW M4
A Mustang compared to a BMW? In the past, this matchup would be unthinkable, but the Shelby can easily hold its own against the M4. It has more power and, more importantly for the track, wider tires to allow the power to get to the ground. Yes, the BMW is more comfortable and has more infotainment technology than the Shelby, but it's not by much.
FAQ
Is the Ford Shelby GT350 a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Ford Shelby GT350?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Ford Shelby GT350:
- Retuned stability control, power steering and suspension
- New Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires
- Many features from last year's Electronics package are now standard
- Newly standard Wi-Fi hotspot and available Bang & Olufsen premium audio system
- Part of the sixth Mustang generation introduced for 2015
Is the Ford Shelby GT350 reliable?
Is the 2019 Ford Shelby GT350 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Ford Shelby GT350?
The least-expensive 2019 Ford Shelby GT350 is the 2019 Ford Shelby GT350 2dr Coupe (5.2L 8cyl 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $59,140.
Other versions include:
- 2dr Coupe (5.2L 8cyl 6M) which starts at $59,140
- R 2dr Coupe (5.2L 8cyl 6M) which starts at $67,135
What are the different models of Ford Shelby GT350?
More about the 2019 Ford Shelby GT350
2019 Ford Shelby GT350 Coupe Overview
The 2019 Ford Shelby GT350 Coupe is offered in the following styles: 2dr Coupe (5.2L 8cyl 6M), and R 2dr Coupe (5.2L 8cyl 6M).
What do people think of the 2019 Ford Shelby GT350 Coupe?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Ford Shelby GT350 Coupe and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Shelby GT350 Coupe 4.5 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Shelby GT350 Coupe.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Ford Shelby GT350 Coupe and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Shelby GT350 Coupe featuring deep dives into trim levels including Base, R, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2019 Ford Shelby GT350 Coupe here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Ford Shelby GT350 Coupe?
Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.
Which 2019 Ford Shelby GT350 Coupes are available in my area?
2019 Ford Shelby GT350 Coupe Listings and Inventory
There are currently 1 new 2019 [object Object] Shelby GT350 Coupes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $66,250 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Ford Shelby GT350 Coupe. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $2,365 on a new, used or CPO 2019 [object Object] Shelby GT350 Coupe available from a dealership near you.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 [object Object] Shelby GT350 Coupe for sale near you.
Can't find a new 2019 Ford Shelby GT350 Coupe Shelby GT350 Coupe you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Ford Shelby GT350 for sale - 7 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $13,708.
Find a new Ford for sale - 5 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $13,029.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2019 Ford Shelby GT350 Coupe and all available trim types: R, Base. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2019 Ford Shelby GT350 Coupe include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Ford Shelby GT350 Coupe?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Ford lease specials
Related 2019 Ford Shelby GT350 Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used INFINITI Q50 2018
- Used Mazda CX-5 2016
- Used Toyota Corolla 2016
- Used Audi Q7 2018
- Used Ford F-150 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2013
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2015
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class
- Used BMW X3 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X6
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
- 2020 Land Rover Discovery
- 2019 CTS
- Chevrolet Cruze 2019
- 2021 Hyundai Veloster
- 2020 Volkswagen Golf
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Mustang
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Expedition
- 2020 Ford Fusion
- Ford Fiesta 2019
- 2020 Ford EcoSport
- 2019 Ford Flex
- 2021 Transit Connect
- 2020 Fusion Hybrid
- 2019 Shelby GT350
Research Similar Vehicles
- Subaru BRZ 2020
- 2020 BMW 2 Series
- 2019 Lamborghini Aventador
- 2020 INFINITI Q60
- 2020 Bentley Continental
- 2020 8 Series
- 2020 Lexus RC F
- 2020 4 Series Gran Coupe
- 2020 BMW M2
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman