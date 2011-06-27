2019 Ford Ranger Crew Cab Consumer Reviews
Ranger vs. Colorado and Gladiator
I had a 2017 Colorado crew cab with a long bed and wanted to find something that allowed me to tow my RV but still get into the parking garage. The options I explored were a short bed Colorado, the Jeep Gladiator, or the Ranger. I ruled out the Gladiator as the turn radius was almost the same as my Colorado. I liked both the Colorado and the Ranger. The Colorado seems more planted to the road, with a good ride, but you will not win any races. The Ranger is lighter on its feet with quick acceleration and an incredible turn radius. I went with the Ranger Lariat with the FX4 package. The technology package is impressive compared to the Colorado, New safety features including support for Towing ( blind spot extension to trailer), keyless entry, ignition, and cargo gate. In the end I think I bought it because it had all the goodies. However, I have found the truck to be extremely fun to drive. I have had the truck for a week now and my mileage is about 20 mpg with 500 miles around town and up to the mountains for hikes. It is also very easy to get around town and park. The one negative is that on a bumpy road at slow speeds it can feel a little bouncy. But having owned a jeep in the past I was willing to overlook that.
Happy so far
Had a 2017 Tacoma TRD-Offroad but the wonky shifting for the 18 months I had it drove me nuts. Test drove the 2019 Ford Ranger at the auto-show in San Antonio and loved the drivability especially the 10-speed transmission. Ford did their homework on the 10-speed. I ended up ordering one In February and received it in March. Have nearly 1000 miles on the Ranger now and gas mileage started at 20mpg and my latest (3rd tank of gas) is showing 23mpg around town. Not done any long road trips yet but am happy with how the Ranger drives on the hightway. Not taking away from the Tacoma as it was a sold truck but with the weird shifting with their new 6-speed just was not fun on the highway. Main issue driving the Tacoma is it would not stay in overdrive on the highwa, downshifting for minor overpasses, etc which resulted in worse mpg than in town. The new Ranger does not have this problem. Much smoother and more enjoyable to drive on the highway. Shifts are smooth. Fairly quiet ride for a truck and when you need "go power" their is plenty at your disposal .
What a surprise...
I've owned my Ranger XLT 4X4 for about five months now and have to say I am very happy with it. Had two current generation Tacomas previously and hated the whining differential and weird shifting transmission in both. My truck is loaded with all the safety features as options plus adaptive cruise control which makes a huge difference in my use of the truck. Absolutely love the 10 speed transmission and through I was a little wary of buying a four banger, the turbocharged engine is more than powerful for everything I need it for. I tow about 4,000lbs max and have had no issues with drivability. I got a decent price from my local VA dealer (3,500 off) at around $37K and have had zero issues or noises in about 4K miles of highway/city and light offroad use. I have (had) other Ford trucks (F-150 Raptor, F-450DRW Superduty) and this little truck is a credible addition to the Ford truck line. My wife will drive it too! Update after a year: Still very happy with my little Ford truck. It has been more reliable than my 2016 and 2018 Toyota Tacomas. Absolutely no problems except for one. I was astonished to find out that a vehicle with an MSRP of over $40K comes from Ford with all the safety bells and whistles, adaptive cruise control, remote start, yet NO HEATED MIRRORS... which is a real pain in the winter! On the XLT it’s not even an option! You have to go top drawer with the Lariat to get heated mirrors! The dealer didn’t even know this till I asked them to check why my heated mirrors were not working! Come on Ford... Get a grip... how could your product people miss this!
I waited and I’m happy
I got rid of a 2017 Tacoma with 6 speed manual transmission and 16000 miles. I got top of the line with all option lariat FX4. My ranger rides better and is much more quite. Has more of a larger truck feel. The tiny 2.3 twin turbo backed by the 10 speed automatic is eager to make as much power as I will ever want. Just the gas mileage I’m now getting is a huge difference. I’ll take my Ranger over the Tacoma any day. No comparison in my opinion. Blue oval got this one right. It’s a keeper for me. I have just finished up my first long distance road trip. I was able to obtain best gas mileage yet. 3200 miles on odometer and average trip mileage was 26.2 miles per gallon. Better then I expected!
It's a Keeper
We hade a 2013 ford escape with the eco-boost 2.0 which was very impressive . We decided to trade in the escape for a XLT Ranger. First impressions were the comfort, engine response, transmission shifting, safety features and driveability. I give the ranger thumbs up on everything except the gas mileage. The jury is still out on that. I only have 600 miles on the truck . I have been told that mileage will improve after break-in period (1500MI.) . We'll see. Overall my wife and love the truck.
