Used 2011 Ford Ranger Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 2011 Ranger
2 reviews
Great little truck

Rich, 01/31/2018
XL 2dr Regular Cab Styleside SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M)
I bought this truck used 3 years ago with 32,800 miles on it. 2.3L with the 5 speed automatic. (Wish I could have found a manual) . I now have almost 65,000 on it and have made only two repairs. First being front pads and rotors. The second was water started leaking into the cab through the cargo light. (Common problem according to the internet) Ford will only sell you the whole housing but I was able to find a gasket on eBay for under 20 dollars and its been dry ever since. These are not fancy trucks and won't turn heads but they will get you from A to B and van haul a light load. Fuel economy is good I've gotten as high as 30 on the highway but usually average anywhere from 26-28. Wish they still made them simple like this but I think those days are over.

Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Great 2nd vehicle

rmkoz, 11/11/2018
XL 2dr Regular Cab Styleside SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M)
Buy an extended cab. The standard does not have any room other than for 2 people. Good mileage. If heater becomes an issue it is a headache to have fixed.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
