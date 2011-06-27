  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Ranger
  4. Used 2009 Ford Ranger
  5. Used 2009 Ford Ranger Regular Cab
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2009 Ford Ranger Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 2009 Ranger
5(59%)4(29%)3(5%)2(7%)1(0%)
4.4
17 reviews
Write a review
See all Rangers for sale
List Price
$6,995
Used Ranger for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
1234

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Good simple truck

Kevin Hurren, 10/17/2009
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Bought this little truck just for business. More than satisfied.Tough,primitive,simple,40mpg and cheap to purchase.You tough guys want a truck or a symbol? I will work this thing 100% more than any Ramgarbage.

Report Abuse

Happy camper

Pleased Owner, 02/26/2009
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

2009 is the first year for the Sport in a 4CYL. I never would have driven one exceot my employer bought a fleet and the mechanics told me to test drive tone. I was surprised with the 4cyl guts. My gas mileage is 20.5 around town and one one trip it was 23mpg. Didn't look at any other models because I am stuck on the dependabilty of Fords. Great truck for the money.

Report Abuse

Proud Ranger Owner Again

Jay, 05/13/2009
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I had a '93 Ranger before this one, and been super pleased with it. I haven't had a Ranger for 12 years, it was time to have one again since we brought the house. The newer Ranger has more leg room than my '93 I used to have, and this time, I got the basic XL package, since we have a nice car for our long road trip. Where my old '93 was the XLT (full package), and I was single at the time. I am some disapointed with the louder cab noise than my old '93 XLT, but it's not the end of the world. Over all MPG, I'm pleased with the MPG I gotten on it.. On my first tank, I got 24mpg, I am near the ned of my second tank of gas, and I am around 28mpg as of now.

Report Abuse

Just what I expected

don, 06/17/2010
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

My Ranger is a 4 cyl 5m regular cab xlt. The ride is a bit stiff and the rear end will jump on a wash board road, but the handling is tight and it is fun to drive, I enjoy going places in it. I really commend the 4 banger with 5 m, this engine is so superior to older 4 cyl vehicles I have had, need to get up and go you spin it up but you can also put it in 4th gear at 25 mph in the snow without lugging it. The 5m works very nice. I'm getting about one mpg better then the EPA estimate. It is a two person vehicle, you can just forget about that seat belt in middle, kids small enough to fit there need a car seat to be legal. No problems yet at 7500 miles.

Report Abuse

Good simple truck,redux

Kevin, 07/03/2010
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Still love the little thing after one short year. I had to beef up the rear springs to handle the landscaping equipment I haul around. The am/FM radio seems to have a mind of its own. Moves off the line like an ice flow. Do not buy a ranger unless you want one.

Report Abuse
1234
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Rangers for sale

Related Used 2009 Ford Ranger Regular Cab info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles