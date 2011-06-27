Used 2005 Ford Ranger Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

Long Term Review (8 Yrs) jfleenor , 03/22/2013 21 of 21 people found this review helpful I have had the Ranger for 8 years, and it has NEVER been in the shop. 1 set of brakes and 1 set of tires. Regular maintenance. Driven from CA to TN 4 times. CA to AZ countless times, towing 2 waverunners. Last week, the heater controll valve broke, but that's the only problem ever. Interior/exterior still looks new, except for someone backing into it 2 weeks ago. New complete rear bumper/Taillights ($260). In body shop next week (minor damage). Still gets 26 mpg on the hwy. Not a luxury car, but it's one of the best vehicles I've owned. Thought about selling it, but love it too much. Going to add custom upgrades and drive it for another 8 yrs. See the rest of post for more info. Report Abuse

I love it 123abc4 , 04/13/2013 4 of 4 people found this review helpful This was my 1st car. Has Never let me down have had it for a year now. I bought it from a salvage yard not salvage just needed a bumper fend and hood. I take it off roading every once in a while does just fine. haul my 4 wheeler with all the time. its a lil light in the back so it tends to slip and slide a lot. only thing i dont like about it is that i had to re seal the rear window because it leaked really bad. other than that just oil changes and on my 2nd set of tires. Report Abuse

Poor Brakes, poor quality! Ken , 12/27/2006 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I have owned this Ranger for almost two years. I have faced continuous problems with the braking system. Continued maintenance required that is charged to "clean, adjust, lubricate, inspect" the brakes. Pad on disc brakes continue to hang up. Too many issues with the entire braking system for me to be satisfied with this vehicle. If you live in a climate where there is snow and/or road salt, do not buy as you will have to pay for the brake service at least once a year ($80+). I have had mine done three times because normal driving on highways with snow, road salt, sand causes brakes to hang up. Would recommend looking at foreign made trucks such as Nissan Frontier and Toyota Tacoma instead! Report Abuse

Fun Good looking and Reliable justabit50@gmail.com , 07/19/2016 2dr Regular Cab XL Rwd Styleside SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Sparkly rims,and a bright red paint job. I purchased a Leer canopy for it and mounted Thule bike and kayak racks on the top. I can take it anywhere. I sleep in the back and go kayaking or biking the next day. At 27 mpg and a zippy little engine that gets me over those high mountain passes with ease, I have no complaints. AC works great and sound system is just fine. Seats are comfy and interior attractive. Yes you could buy a more expensive truck but for the price and reliability it doesnt get much better than this. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse