Used 2005 Ford Ranger Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
Long Term Review (8 Yrs)
I have had the Ranger for 8 years, and it has NEVER been in the shop. 1 set of brakes and 1 set of tires. Regular maintenance. Driven from CA to TN 4 times. CA to AZ countless times, towing 2 waverunners. Last week, the heater controll valve broke, but that's the only problem ever. Interior/exterior still looks new, except for someone backing into it 2 weeks ago. New complete rear bumper/Taillights ($260). In body shop next week (minor damage). Still gets 26 mpg on the hwy. Not a luxury car, but it's one of the best vehicles I've owned. Thought about selling it, but love it too much. Going to add custom upgrades and drive it for another 8 yrs. See the rest of post for more info.
I love it
This was my 1st car. Has Never let me down have had it for a year now. I bought it from a salvage yard not salvage just needed a bumper fend and hood. I take it off roading every once in a while does just fine. haul my 4 wheeler with all the time. its a lil light in the back so it tends to slip and slide a lot. only thing i dont like about it is that i had to re seal the rear window because it leaked really bad. other than that just oil changes and on my 2nd set of tires.
Poor Brakes, poor quality!
I have owned this Ranger for almost two years. I have faced continuous problems with the braking system. Continued maintenance required that is charged to "clean, adjust, lubricate, inspect" the brakes. Pad on disc brakes continue to hang up. Too many issues with the entire braking system for me to be satisfied with this vehicle. If you live in a climate where there is snow and/or road salt, do not buy as you will have to pay for the brake service at least once a year ($80+). I have had mine done three times because normal driving on highways with snow, road salt, sand causes brakes to hang up. Would recommend looking at foreign made trucks such as Nissan Frontier and Toyota Tacoma instead!
Fun Good looking and Reliable
Sparkly rims,and a bright red paint job. I purchased a Leer canopy for it and mounted Thule bike and kayak racks on the top. I can take it anywhere. I sleep in the back and go kayaking or biking the next day. At 27 mpg and a zippy little engine that gets me over those high mountain passes with ease, I have no complaints. AC works great and sound system is just fine. Seats are comfy and interior attractive. Yes you could buy a more expensive truck but for the price and reliability it doesnt get much better than this.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Update after 3 years. Even better.
I wanted to give an update after owing the Ranger for 3 years. I am even more impressed with this little truck than earlier. Mileage is still great for a truck (4cyl,5spd) I still have the original tires. No squeaks or rattles, and it is a truck. Moved from Austin to DFW with a full load and a trailer load behind. Probably 2000lbs total. I thought it would be a slow 4th gear go. Not a bit of it. Got out on I35, shifted up to 5th gear and away we went. I love this truck. I have met several owners that have owned more than one and now I know why.
Sponsored cars related to the Ranger
Related Used 2005 Ford Ranger Regular Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner