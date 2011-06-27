Used 2000 Ford Ranger Extended Cab Consumer Reviews
Reliable 3.0 auto
Very cheap to keep. Bought new in 2000 and now has 99k miles. Parts replaced in last 12 years: Front brakes (rear drums still good), radiator (plastic part of rad cracked at 10 years / 93k) $136 from napa, ball joints (added the type u can grease) forget cost, was not a lot, 2 sway bar end links - $60 installed by shop, cruise control switch $115 installed by ford at 85k, rear door latch cable broke $55 dealer part. Paint on hood and roof just now starting to fade (never garaged and in Florida sun) still looks good - but will be faded by next year. Remote door locks (key fob) and lock switches went bad early, never fixed.
11 Year Review
2.5L Engine, Manual, 4.10 axle. Actual mileage was 69K last year. I made a typo on my 10 year review, but still low miles for the age of the truck. Most Reliable vehicle I have ever owned. It may be slow, the paint may be pealing off, and the design is 20 plus years old, but I would not own another vehicle for everyday use. I have no worries or concerns with this truck. I expect to get another 10 years out of it. Maintenance cost for the last 11 years has been about $250. Two oil changes, one thermostat, one battery, that's it.
THE BEST
I cant tell you how much I AM IMPRESSED With The ranger line this truck now has 303221 miles on it.I bought it new. and it is still going strong (everyday driver). other than regular maint. it has givin me no headaches. unlike my S10 WHICH WAS A BIG MISTAKE. IT IS NOW HAPPILY RESTING IN THE JUNKYARD.at 90000 miles 2 trannys and 1 engine later.I ALSO BOUGHT A 1994 RANGER 2.2 AUTOMATIC NEW. THIS TRUCK WITH THE EXCEPTION OF THE TRANSMISSION FAILURE AT 135000. ALSO HAS BEEN FANTASTIC. Still have it as well drive it when I want to IT HAS 356000 miles on it.BOTH VEHICLES are still in fantastic shape no knocks and burn no oil.Getting ready to purchase another.and I WONT PART WITH THEESE 2
Good, not Great
All in all, a pretty good truck. By no means the best in the mid- sized/compact class. The truck is a lot of fun to drive, and gets the job done. The seats are comfortable, the extended-cab is functional. The towing/payload capacities are about as good as anything else in its class. I have used this truck for everything. Its reliability is great, never had a problem. The interior design is very plain, nothing special at all. The exterior is nice, but again, nothing special. The quality is good, everythings sturdy, its a Ford. The performance and drive are great. It handles turns well, breaking is nice, acceleration is suprisingly good. The fuel economy is terrible, 14 MPG!
No less then expected
Been a Ford owner my whole life and didnt expect the truck to be awesoem, but it has been good to me thus far. Had it for over a year now and only had one major repair at 56k. The trans went on me and I had it replaced, but I must admit that it was foul play and my own fault. I get between 16-18mpg city with the 4.0 and 5 speed auto with the 4wd 4dr offroad pkg. My hwy mileage has been as high as 23mpg but its normally around 21mpg. Its an all out good truck, great offroad and in the snow w/ 4wd.
