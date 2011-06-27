Used 1999 Ford Ranger Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

EXCELLENT TRUCK lutorr6 , 11/27/2014 34 of 35 people found this review helpful I bought my 1999 Ford Ranger brand new with 13 miles on it. It was the best purchase I have ever made. My truck is extremely reliable. It has never left me stranded. The parts are cheap. It gets descent gas mileage. I LOVED MY TRUCK. My current mileage is 310,000. If you considering buying a truck, I would highly recommend a Ford Ranger. It was the best purchase I ever made. Report Abuse

Great truck for anything! LoneRanger , 09/16/2009 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I bought this truck with 100k on the clock and have put 120k on it since for a total of 220k miles!!! It has the 3.0 in it and its the best truck I have ever owned, it has never let me down. Other than normal stuff i.e. brakes tires and a few ball joints its been problem free. I would buy another ranger in a second. Only downfall of the truck is the ride. Front susp. is a little whooped out. Also rangers are known (in the north) for the rear shackles rotting out which mine have. A $100 fix if you do it yourself. And rear springs could be stronger. I haul dirt bikes 3 times a week all over Ohio and its perfect. Buy a Ford ranger.

Very Reliable Tennessee , 08/04/2009 9 of 9 people found this review helpful Great little truck. VERY RELIABLE. Never had any problems. 21mpg has been appreciated and fact that body style has not changed much, truck still looks like new. HIGHLY RECOMMENDED

most dependable vehicle i have ever owned jd willey , 09/01/2006 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I bought this truck new in 99 and have put 105,000 miles on it. Dependability has been outstanding, fit and finish has maintained extremely well for a daily driver. The suspension, and pretty much all the mechanicals are showing almost NO signs of wear. The only things that I have ever had to replace on it is a brake rotor, the manifold pressure sensor, 1 set of plugs and wires and normal wear items like brake pads, wiper blades, and 1 fan belt. That's it! If this truck ever wears out I will replace it with another Ranger, no doubt.