Used 1993 Ford Probe GT Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)279.0/372.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.5 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque156 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower164 hp @ 6000 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.
Front leg room43.1 in.
Measurements
Height51.8 in.
Wheel base102.9 in.
Length178.9 in.
Width69.8 in.
Curb weight2815 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Vibrant White
  • Bimini Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Teal Mist Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright Calypso Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Electric Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Steel Blue Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Rio Red Clearcoat
  • Electric Red Clearcoat Metallic
