Used 1993 Ford Probe Consumer Reviews
Probes rule
This car is strait up awsome. the only proble i've noticed is it needs a little more low end torqe. But I've put custom exhaust, intake, and fuel system so my GT is absolutly untouchable on the street I've got 150,000 miles, and the cars got at least 150K togo. I would recommend the Ford Probe GT to anyone (GREAT CAR).
Owned for 11 years
I bought the car with 12,000 miles on the odometer, and have been driving it for the last 11 years. The handling is tremendous; every freeway on ramp is a blast. The V6 winds out nicely, and the car still looks contemporary today. The seats are very comfortable. At 147,000 miles, it still has the original clutch, and the engine feels tight. Problem areas: the distributor quit at 50k miles; the rear brake calipers have been replaced a couple of times due to locking; the paint is fading despite regular wax jobs; the hatch has rattled since day 1; the valve cover gaskets leak; and the wind whistles around the passenger door seal.
Never EVER Again
Never again will I buy a probe. In just a year of owning this car, I've had to replace both CV joints (one more than once), replace the whole radiator, replace the distribitor, replaced the front brake pads a few times, the rotors once, repair on the head gaskets, and replace the timing belt. Right now, the transmission is almost completely gone and I have a blown water hose. When it rains, it pours with this vehicle. Price for repair is outrageous. Thank goodness they don't make this cars anymore!!
Love my Probe
Great car, reliable, slick looking. I like to call it my "SUV in disguise" because with the back seats down and the trunk cover removed, I can fit a nine-foot surfboard, 2 six foot surfboards, and a mountain bike all inside! And, it gets great gas mileage (30+ highway) so it's not too much of a crunch at the pump with gas prices hitting $4.00/gallon. It handles the road wonderfully and has a great turning radius.
Great Car
This car is absolutly wonderful! it is fun to drive and handles like nothing else for the price!
Sponsored cars related to the Probe
Related Used 1993 Ford Probe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner